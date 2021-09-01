President Joe Biden will not be impeached for the withdrawal of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan, according to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who noted the Democrats control the House and Senate.

McConnell Said Biden Cannot Be Impeached

In a recently published article in The Hill, because there is a Democratic House and a narrowly Democratic Senate, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the president would not be removed from office. He stated this in response to a question on whether Biden's management of the Afghanistan withdrawal merited impeachment and if he would support it.

Some Republicans in the House and Senate are calling for Joe Biden's impeachment, resignation, or involuntary removal from office as a result of the bungled Afghanistan withdrawal. However, Mitch McConnell said that impeachment is not going to happen.

Moreover, Senator Lindsey Graham suggested last week that Biden be impeached. Senator Rick Scott, the chairman of the Senate GOP campaign arm, questioned if it was time to use the 25th Amendment, which enables the president to be removed by a majority of the Cabinet or a body established by Congress, according to a published article in Daily News.

Read Also: Former White House Physician Predicts Biden Will Resign, POTUS Needs To Take Cognitive Test

Biden Defended His Decision To Withdraw U.S. Troops

In a speech at the White House on Tuesday, Biden defended his decision to remove U.S. troops, a day after the final American military aircraft departed the country, marking the end of the country's longest war, according to a published article in CNN News,

Additionally, the president adopted Trump's departure strategy, in which the U.S. agreed to leave Afghanistan by the beginning of May in exchange for an agreement with the Taliban. Biden postponed the withdrawal until late summer, and the United States watched in horror as the Taliban reclaimed a nation that American soldiers had taken almost two decades before.

During frenzied American airlifts on Thursday, a horrific suicide attack in Kabul claimed by an Islamic State branch dubbed ISIS-K killed 13 US service personnel and at least 169 Afghan civilians. Despite this, Biden has justified his choice, claiming that it was "time" to stop the war and that Trump handed him a difficult hand, according to a report published in Business Insider.

McConnell Wanted Republicans to Focus in the Midterm and 2023 Elections

Instead of looking forward to 2023, McConnell sees the midterm elections as an opportunity to hold Biden responsible. Republicans are growing optimistic about their prospects of regaining control of the House or Senate, according to a published article in Forbes.

Furthermore, after Democrats impeached Trump twice, the first in 2020 for abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and the second in 2021 for inciting an insurgency after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol, GOP strategists have predicted that if Republicans retake the House next year, Biden will face impeachment calls.

If the House of Representatives votes to impeach Biden, it would suck up valuable floor time in the Senate, where trials usually take weeks and all other activity will come to a stop. At the conclusion of a Senate trial, no president has been officially declared guilty.

Related Article: Lawmakers Urge Joe Biden To Resign After the Horrifying Bombing Attacks at Kabul Airport



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.