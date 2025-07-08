U.S. Politics

Trump Ridiculed After Referring to Top Female Bosnian Politician as 'Mr.': 'Looks Like Autopen'

"On the upside, at least you know it was him that proofread it," one user chided

By
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump is being mocked online after mistakenly addressing Bosnia's top female leader as "Mr. President" in a trade letter.

President Donald Trump is facing fresh criticism after mistakenly addressing one of his new tariff warning letters to "Mr. President," despite writing to Željka Cvijanović, who is a woman and Chair of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The misstep came as Trump launched a public push to pressure world leaders into accepting his trade demands. On Monday, he began posting scans of the official letters on Truth Social, warning countries they would face renewed U.S. tariffs unless they struck new deals by August 1.

Cvijanović's letter began with the title "Her Excellency" but opened with "Dear Mr. President," an apparent contradiction that drew instant mockery.

This slip, which was later corrected in a new version of the letter addressed to "Madam President," added fuel to criticism already surrounding the campaign. Trump has promised 90 trade deals in 90 days, but has only finalized agreements with the United Kingdom and Vietnam so far.

A preliminary deal with China remains incomplete, and the Dow Jones dropped more than 500 points on Monday following the release of the letters.

Critics online seized on the Bosnia blunder. "Her excellency, yet y'all write, 'Dear Mr. President,'" one user wrote. Another added, "Looks like autopen."

Others called it "unbelievably embarrassing for our country" and mocked Trump's attention to detail: "On the upside, at least you know it was him that proofread it."

While the White House has not commented on the gaffe, the episode has drawn further scrutiny to Trump's tariff push. Though Trump claimed more deals were imminent, the administration's messaging remains unclear.

Originally published on Latin Times

Donald Trump, White House, Bosnia

