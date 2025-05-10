Science/Health Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

European Space Agency
A picture taken on February 7, 2020, shows the logo of the European Space Agency (ESA) at its European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, western Germany. YANN SCHREIBER/AFP via Getty Images

A Soviet-era spacecraft originally intended for a mission to Venus has likely re-entered Earth's atmosphere and crashed early Saturday morning, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). The Kosmos 482 probe, launched in 1972 as part of the USSR's Venera program, had been in a slow, decaying orbit around Earth for over five decades after its mission failed to escape Earth's gravity.

What Was Kosmos 482?

Kosmos 482 was part of a broader Soviet effort to explore Venus. While ten Venera missions successfully reached and transmitted data from the planet, Kosmos 482's rocket malfunctioned shortly after launch. The upper stage of the rocket carrying its descent module remained trapped in Earth orbit.

Why Did It Take So Long to Fall?

The spacecraft, about three feet wide and weighing over 1,000 pounds, gradually lost altitude over 53 years. Its final descent occurred sometime early Saturday, with the ESA confirming radar detection over Germany but losing contact shortly before the expected crash. No damage or injuries have been reported.

Could It Have Survived Re-entry?

Unlike typical space junk, Kosmos 482 was built to endure Venus's extreme environment—meaning it had a tough, heat-resistant shell. While most debris burns up in Earth's atmosphere, this probe had a higher chance of surviving re-entry due to its rugged design. Still, its final resting place remains unknown.

Is Falling Space Junk Common?

Yes. The ESA reported that over 2,400 human-made objects re-entered Earth's atmosphere in 2022 alone. Most of these burn up completely or fall harmlessly into oceans. The risk of being injured by falling space debris is extremely low—estimated at less than 1 in 100 billion annually.

Where Was It Expected to Fall?

U.S. Space Force tracking predicted Kosmos 482 would re-enter over the Pacific Ocean, west of Guam, around 1:52 a.m. ET Saturday. However, the final descent may have occurred earlier or in a different location, as no precise crash site has been confirmed.

