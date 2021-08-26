Following the fatal assaults near Harmid Karzai and Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan, a lengthy number of Republican lawmakers have called for President Biden to be impeached or resign.

Lawmakers Call Biden and His Administration To Resign

In a recently published article in The Hill, Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn joined several GOP lawmakers on Thursday demanding for President Biden's resignation, a demand that became louder in the hours after several explosions near Kabul's airport that killed at least 12 American military personnel.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds called on Biden to "resign immediately" earlier this week, blaming a "botched departure" from Afghanistan. Biden is likewise unsuitable for government, according to House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and Rep. Jim Banks.

Furthermore, in an interview with a news outlet on Tuesday, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham stated that Biden "should be impeached," adding that "he had abandoned thousands of Afghans who fought with us" and that "he's going to abandon some American citizens because he capitulated to the Taliban to a 31 August deadline," according to a published article in FOX News.

Read Also: Former White House Physician Predicts Biden Will Resign, POTUS Needs To Take Cognitive Test

Hawley and Blackburn Released a Statement

Biden has now presided over the bloodiest day for U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan in over a decade, according to Hawley's office, and the situation is becoming worse by the hour. He also said that everyone must reject the lie propagated by a bumbling president that this was the only way out.

On the other hand, In a tweet, Blackburn demanded the resignations of Vice President Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. The Republican senator said that the president and every one of the listed officials of the government should resign or face impeachment and expulsion from office, according to a report published by The Post Millenial.

Her tweet came only minutes after another one in which she mentioned Biden's promise to respond forcefully to any assault on US military personnel. She further said that Biden must keep his promise and hold these terrorists accountable for the assaults that murdered Americans and Afghans.

McKenzie Confirmed the Deaths of the U.S. Service Members and Afghans Due to Suicide Bombing

The head of the U.S. Central Command, Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, acknowledged the deaths of two US service members, as well as the injuries of at least 15 others, in two suicide attacks near Kabul airport on Thursday, according to a published report in Yahoo News.

The explosions at the airport, where the U.S. troops have been laboring for days to evacuate hundreds of U.S. nationals and Afghan civilians, were taken out by ISIS militants, according to McKenzie. Later Thursday, a branch of ISIS operating in South Asia and Central Asia claimed responsibility for the assaults, according to several media sources.

Meanwhile, Despite increasing worries in recent days about security risks from terrorist organizations, Biden has stayed firm in adhering to his Tuesday objective of having all Americans and Afghan friends evacuated.

Related Article: 12 US Service, At Least 60 Afghans Die After a Suicide Bomb Attack and Assault at Kabul Airport



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.