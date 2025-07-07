Conservatives Bash Musk's 'Awful Choice' After Rumors of Mike Pence Leading New 'America Party' Spread: 'Not a Good Start'

Conservatives are criticizing Elon Musk over rumors that he might choose former Vice President Mike Pence to lead his potential "America Party," calling it an "awful choice" as speculation spreads online.

In recent weeks, following President Donald Trump's support of the "big, beautiful bill," Musk, the unelected former head of the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has hinted at plans to launch a new political party.

A veteran-run X account recently claimed Musk is reportedly considering Pence to lead the effort, sparking swift backlash from conservatives who hope the rumor isn't true.

"🚨 BREAKING: News Leaks suggest Elon Musk taps Mike Pence to run his new 'America Party,'" ThePatriotOasis posted on Saturday.

🚨 BREAKING: News Leaks suggest Elon Musk taps Mike Pence to run his new “America Party” — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 5, 2025

"Awful choice! Just awful!" one user responded.

Awful choice!

Just awful! — PeachickAimercab (@Aimercab) July 6, 2025

"Not a good start if it were true," another added.

Not a good start if it were true. — Alan Casas (@AlanJayCasas) July 6, 2025

"I assume this is a fear mongering hit piece, but if it isn't @elonmusk DO NOT DO THIS! There are barely any politicians disliked more than Mike Pence," one user wrote.

This gets worse by the minute... — Cristian (@6ris7ian) July 6, 2025

"Elon, come ON. I guess this'll work out okay because Pence won't attract many. Can't we just primary the hell out of all the RINOs?! We don't need a new party. We need the Conservative Party to be truly conservative!" another implored.

Elon, come ON. I guess this’ll work out okay because Pence won’t attract many. Can’t we just primary the hell out of all the RINOs?! We don’t need a new party. We need the Conservative Party to be truly conservative! — Taxi Mom (@Taximom4ever) July 6, 2025

One user asked Grok, X's AI-powered assistant developed by Musk's xAI company, whether the claim was true, which the bot denied.

"No, this claim is false," Grok said. "Elon Musk has floated starting an 'America Party' amid his feud with Trump over recent spending bills, but no credible sources indicate any involvement from Mike Pence. It's likely satire or misinformation."

No, this claim is false. Elon Musk has floated starting an "America Party" amid his feud with Trump over recent spending bills, but no credible sources indicate any involvement from Mike Pence. It's likely satire or misinformation. — Grok (@grok) July 5, 2025

"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy," Musk wrote in an X post shared Saturday. "Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!



When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.



Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

In a follow-up X post, he also claimed breaking the U.S.' "two-party stronghold" is "not hard tbh."

Musk spent at least $250 million supporting Trump's 2024 election campaign, and, while launching a new party is challenging, Musk's financial backing could significantly influence the 2026 midterms, which will decide control of Congress, NPR reported.

