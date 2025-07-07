'Tone Deaf' Kristi Noem Berated for Sharing Governor's Portrait Options As Texas Flood Rescue Efforts Continue

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is being berated online after she turned to her followers to ask for their thoughts on potential governor's portraits amid rescue efforts for the deadly flash floods that struck Texas over the weekend.

Noem took to her Instagram story Sunday to share the three options for her portrait for serving as the governor of South Dakota before accepting her role with the Trump administration. Each of the portraits depict Noem in a cowboy hat and riding a horse.

The top Trump official also shared the portraits in an Instagram post, asking her followers, "Which one do you like for the official Governor's portrait to hang in the South Dakota State Capitol?"

As the photos spread across social media, Noem's posts have been met with backlash from users online, with several calling it "tone deaf" and claiming that her priorities appeared to be in the wrong place.

"Tone deaf, ya her hair dresser also missed toning her extensions," one user chided. Another wrote, "I hope this isn't true!! What is wrong with her!!!"

"Good to see she's got her priorities right then..." another user sarcastically commented.

"@Sec_Noem Put on a suit like everyone else and get a portrait done. This isn't glamour shots time or any of your staged scenes. Get professional and get back to work," one user added.

Although Noem has not addressed the backlash directly, the comments on her Instagram post have been limited.

The secretary said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" that the levels of floodwaters seen in the Texas floods that struck Friday morning were "unprecedented," and insisted that warnings had gone out "several hours in advance."

Noem said that the Trump administration is working "to put in new technology and a new system" to replace outdated technology so that communities can be better prepared for extreme weather events. However, she acknowledged that at the time of the Texas floods, that upgrade had not yet been "fully installed."

As of Monday morning, 89 people have died as a result of the flooding, with dozens still missing, according to CNN. At least 27 people have died at Camp Mystic, a girls summer camp after a river near the camp rose several feet. Ten girls and one counselor are still missing as rescue efforts continue.

Originally published on Latin Times