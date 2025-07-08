U.S. Politics

'Angry' Democratic Voters Are Urging Lawmakers to 'Storm the White House,' Prepare for 'Blood' in Efforts Against Trump: Report

Donald Trump
Democratic lawmakers say some voters are urging them to embrace extreme tactics to fight President Donald Trump, with one citing calls to "storm the White House."

Frustration over President Donald Trump's return to power has pushed some Democratic voters to demand increasingly extreme action from their elected officials, including calls to "storm the White House" and prepare for "blood."

Over two dozen House Democrats told Axios they have encountered rising fury at town halls, community meetings, and online, with some constituents urging lawmakers to abandon political norms and embrace more aggressive, even dangerous tactics.

In the words of one congressmember, many voters now believe "civility isn't working," while another said they were told, "there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public."

Another lawmaker said that although people on the internet will say "crazy stuff," they told the outlet that "people online have sent me crazy s*** ... told me to storm the White House and stuff like that."

This wave of anger reflects mounting panic among progressives who see traditional Democratic approaches as ineffective in the face of what they view as Trump's authoritarianism. That desperation has led to demands that some lawmakers describe as reckless and harmful, especially for members of Congress who are women, people of color or part of LGBTQ+ community.

But while the Democratic Party has previously stated that they plan to use this momentum to help the party for the 2026 midterms, one lawmaker told Axios that "people who are angry don't accept that. They're angry beyond things."

Still, grassroots pressure is mounting. Protests at ICE facilities and even rogue impeachment attempts have already begun among some Democrats eager to appease their base.

