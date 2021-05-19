ISIS remains a lurking danger in Afghanistan and claims they caused the school blast that killed many school girls.

ISIS remains a lurking danger in Afghanistan

According to Charge d'Affaires Ross Wilson, one of Washington's top diplomats who told AFP about the threat the Islamic radicals present, reported AFP via MSN.

American forces prepare to depart, and the Taliban has indeed been condemned for rising violence across the war-torn nation, accusing them of betraying agreements in peace talks.

"ISIS is a potent force here," He said in an interview with AFP, "that is one of many reasons why we continue to provide protection and counter-terrorism support to the Afghan government."

He blamed the organization for the explosions that massacred more than 50 people outside of a girls' school in Kabul on May 8 and a weekend explosion at a mosque on the outskirts of the city that killed 12 worshippers.

Despite Taliban denials and IS claims of involvement, the Afghan government routinely criticizes the Taliban for attacks against civilians, saying that IS was wholly defeated in Nangarhar province two years ago.

No one acknowledged the school attack, but the mosque explosion was proclaimed by IS.

They first appeared in Afghanistan in 2014 after NATO combat soldiers left the country and handed the reins over to Afghan security forces.

"The school attack and the mosque explosion a few days later appears to be very obviously the handiwork of the so-called Islamic State," Wilson said, adding that "traces of Al-Qaeda" are still active in the nation, noted Yahoo News. The fact ISIS remains a lurking danger in Afghanistan makes a repeat not far-fetched.

"That's not to exonerate anyone, particularly the Taliban, for the violence in that they are deeply associated, or for the extremism and carnage ecosystem in which they are really, truly, truly complicit," he continued.

US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

With US and NATO forces beginning a final troop pullout on May 1, which is expected to be completed by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, bloodshed has escalated, the Taliban and Afghan government forces battling on numerous occasions, reported CNBC.

Biden announced in April that all US troops would be out of Afghanistan by September 11, bringing an end to America's longest war.

Information from the US Central Command, the US has completed up to 20% of the process of leaving from the country. The conflict between Israel and Hamas, stated the Biden administration, will not derail the operation.

The American command handled the transfer of about 115 loads of freight from C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft. Over 5,000 types that will not be handed over to the Afghan military have also been turned over to the Defense Logistics Agency to be scrapped.

The US has transferred over five installations to the Afghan forces. Mentioned the Central Command, completion of 13 and 20 percent of the pullout procedure so far.

The departure of around 3,000 US troops will be on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, spurring America to enter lengthy wars in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Biden's pullout schedule differs from a projected timeframe agreed between the Trump administration and the Militants last year. Under that deal, all foreign forces would have had to leave Afghanistan by May 1. Still, ISIS remains a lurking danger in Afghanistan that is a problem.

