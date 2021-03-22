After slipping aboard Air Force One, Ronny Jackson, a congressman for Texas' 13th Congressional District who formerly served as a physician to former presidents, questions President Joe Biden's health.

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Jackson expressed his concern about Biden's health. "I served as the White House physician for three different presidents. I've learned what it takes to do the work both physically and psychologically. I will tell you right now that Biden's public concealment is a big red flag. Something's not right! "Jackson wrote.

I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents. I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) March 21, 2021

Biden has made a string of physical and verbal gaffes in recent days, prompting Jackson's comments, The Washington Examiner reported. On Friday, the president was caught on camera stumbling up the steps leading to Air Force One, which received widespread attention. Following the accident, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tweeted that Biden "is fine," noting that the fall was "nothing more than a misstep on the stairs."

According to a report published this month, the former White House physician recently made headlines when a Department of Defense inspector general investigation claimed he drank on the job and made offensive comments to staffers. Jackson refused "any accusation that he drank alcohol while on duty" and accused the inspector general's office of "resurrecting" old accusations because he did not "turn his back on former President Trump."

Jackson served as the White House physician from 2013 to 2018 under President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump and said in February 2020 that Biden "would need" to undergo cognitive testing. Under the Trump administration, he was nominated to be the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, but he withheld his name from consideration after being accused of professional impropriety. He was elected to his new term as a delegate for Texas' 13th Congressional District in November of last year.

National media ignored questions about Biden's health





When Michael Wolff's sloppy book with a lot of ditzy rumors about President Trump's mental acuity came out, the national media were ready to throw a 25th Amendment celebration. On the other hand, the new president has just collapsed, and the press hasn't voiced any interest, as per the NY Post.

Joe Biden was climbing up to board Air Force One on Friday when he tripped over one of the stairs, despite having his hand on the rail for help. He pulled himself to his feet only to see the same thing happen again. His 78-year-old ankles eventually gave in to gravity, and he dropped to his knees.

Biden finally got up and made the remainder of the trip to the lodge. The President "didn't really need much treatment from the medical staff," as per White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield.

On Biden's trip up the stairs, one of Biden's press secretaries made sure to remind reporters that it was really windy outside. It would be easier to ignore the incident if it didn't exist amid a host of other Biden-related incidents.

Even Biden's physical actions are remarkable. With the rhythm of a prolonged yoga stretch, he waves his hand or makes a smile at someone nearby. The press used to be obsessed with a president's physical and mental health.

Fears for Biden's health condition following falls, brain aneurysms

According to The Sun, since x-rays showed a hairline fracture in his foot late last year, Biden was forced to wear the protective boot for several weeks. "On Saturday, Nov. 28, President-elect Biden stumbled and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major," according to a pool report at the time.

"Follow-up CT scan revealed small fractures of President Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the midfoot," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement to MSNBC. Biden was sent to an orthopedist for a CT scan after an initial examination showed the fracture.

The president has since had multiple sinus operations, as well as the removal of his gallbladder and several non-melanoma skin cancers. In the late 1980s, Biden has had two brain aneurysms, one of which ruptured.

Deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism later complicated his condition, but they no longer pose a direct threat to his health. Meanwhile, Dr. Kevin O'Connor of The George Washington University described the president as "healthy" and "vigorous" in a 2019 medical review.

