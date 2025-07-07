Flooded Texas County Opposed Siren Alert System That Could Have Warned Residents Because of the Cost

As the death toll from flash floods in Central Texas climbs past 80, scrutiny is mounting over Kerr County's past decisions to reject an outdoor siren alert system due to cost concerns.

Kerr County, located in a flood-prone region of the Texas Hill Country, has previously dismissed proposals for siren-based warning systems, citing financial burden on local taxpayers.

A recent effort at the state level to bolster emergency communication infrastructure, House Bill 13, failed in the Texas Senate earlier this year. The bill would have funded improved disaster alert systems and provided grants for counties to build infrastructure like sirens and radio towers, according to the Texas Tribune.

Some lawmakers, including state Rep. Wes Virdell, voted against it due to its projected $500 million cost, though several now admit they're reconsidering in the wake of recent events.

On Friday, torrential rains caused the Guadalupe River to swell from one foot to over 34 feet in just a few hours, inundating parts of Kerr County in the early morning hours while most residents were asleep.

The flash flooding killed at least 82 people statewide, 68 of them in Kerr County alone, many attending camps or camping along the river. While mobile alerts were issued through the National Weather Service, many residents are believed to have not seen the warnings due to them being issued in the early morning hours, or lacked access to mobile devices altogether.

A county-wide siren system could have served as a secondary, audible layer of alert, but Kerr County never implemented one. Local and state officials are now focused on search and rescue operations and supporting survivors.

Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledged the potential value of better alert systems and said future legislation could address the issue, though he declined to commit to including it in the special session beginning July 21.

