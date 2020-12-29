Matthew Whitaker is a blind jazz pianist, and since the age of 11, he has been performing across the globe. He has been deemed a prodigy with a talent amazing enough to have piqued scientists' attention who are now studying his brain and trying to decipher his vision of music.

Blind Pianist Draws Comparison to Stevie Wonder

Whitaker has performed in plenty of rooms. ("Room" is showbiz-speak for a venue.) He has performed in a large one like the Apollo Theater in Harlem (1,506 seats) and a more modest one like the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (268 seats).

Whitaker has a remarkable ability to listen to a piece of music merely once and instantly know how to play it on the piano, reported CBS News.

The blind pianist was born prematurely, accompanied by many health issues. This has not stopped the 18-year-old from making a name for himself and pursuing his ambition as a pianist traveling the world, reported People.

Since the age of 11 years old, he has been playing jazz piano recitals, appearing in over 200 concert halls and clubs worldwide.

At the age of 18 years, multi-instrumentalist Whitaker has come a long way to get where he is today through overcoming affliction and dedicating numerous hours to hone his craft. With his declarative label debut "Now Hear This," he declares himself as a major new voice on organ, jazz piano, and a broad range of keyboard instruments, reported Resilience Music Alliance.

The narrative of this blind piano prodigy is currently helping scientists to better decipher the human brain.

Whitaken has been diagnosed with blindness since birth. His parents were informed he merely had a 50% chance of survival, and he underwent 11 surgeries before turning two years old.

Whitaker does not merely play music; he plays with it. He does so by crafting complex harmonies, twisting melodies, and improvising at lightning speed.

Whether the piano is open or closed, Whitaker fills his house in Hackensack with more music it could handle.

Whitaker is doing his own version of a remarkable rendition: a shape-shifting performance that segues seamlessly from "Giant Steps" by John Coltrane to an Art Tatum-like "Tea for Two" with a striking stride left hand, then to one of his own numerous compositions.

Last spring, the teenager from Hackensack, New Jersey, guested at the New Orleans Jazz Festival for the very first time. He is currently involved in a new venture: helping Dr. Charles Limb in a study targeted at better understanding how prodigy musicians' brains work.

According to Dr. Limb, "I think anytime somebody watches Matthew play piano the first thing that you think is, 'How does he do that?'" Limb told '60 Minutes.' Except rather than just wondering, I'm actually trying to answer the question."

Due to be released on August 9 via Resilience Music Alliance, "Now Hear This" teams the blind pianist with a stellar all-star band featuring bassist Yunior Terry, guitarist Dave Stryker, percussionist Sammy Figueroa, and drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. Keyboard icon Marc Cary and flutist Gabrielle Garo make guest appearances.

