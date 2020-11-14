The Grammys are meant to give honor to the current moment but the winners are deliberated by how well the results are sustained over time. One risk posed by the award-giving body is honoring artists whose work does not age well, but there is also the likelihood of not being able to recognize truly golden music at the time it is being created.

The Greatest Albums of All Time

Having a hitmaker album does not guarantee a Grammy award for album of the year and not even a nomination.

The long highway of musical history is littered with the remnants of excellent albums that lost out massively at the music industry's night of nights. Numerous articles have been written about records that have been nominated on the night and lost out to far inferior albums, reported GQ.

It has become a pastime of experts in the music industry complaining about all the scenarios where the Grammy awards screwed up and bestowed an award to the wrong artist. With hindsight, numerous choices of the Grammys committee have appeared to be insane but at the time things were probably foggy, indicated Vulture.

Here is our list of snubbed albums by the Grammy awards:

1. 'Melodrama' by Lorde

This album is an intimate, authentic portrait of young adulthood and heartbreak, indicated Insider.

The dubbed "sophomore slump" is hard to avoid when you are following an album as poignant and trend-setting as "Pure Heroine." Lorde returned with "Melodrama," an expertly vivid depiction of a woman in transition and is one of the decade's best albums.

2. 'Paul's Boutique' by Beastie Boys

Beastie Boys had a number of overly-vanilla nominations for Album Of The Year.

While Tom Petty's "Full Moon Fever" appeared to be the most apparent choice, the honor instead went to "Nick Of Time" by Bonnie Raitt. The Beastie Boys' defining sophomore LP "Paul's Boutique" was not nominated, yet somehow "Raw & The Cooked Fine" by Young Cannibals was. That was questionable.

3. 'Abbey Road' by The Beatles

The household name band's legendary penultimate album had remarkable hits including "Come Together," "Something" and "Here Comes the Sun." "Abbey Road" was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Vocal Performance by a Group in the 1969 Grammy Awards. However, they walked away empty-handed.

The album was instead inducted into the 1995 Grammy Hall of Fame.

4. 'Pet Sounds' by The Beach Boys

Few listeners admired Brian Wilson's invigorating psychedelic orchestral pop landmark dropped in 1966. The album was not even the most popular album of the group that year.

"Good Vibrations" is a non-album 1966 single that ended up on "Smiley Smile" in 1967. The single had four nominations at the 1967 Grammy Awards but did not take home anything.

5. 'Led Zeppelin II, III & IV' by Led Zeppelin

For the release of their self-titled debut, the group did earn themselves a Best Newcomer nomination but none of the three of the classic albums that followed did not garner awards other than for their album artwork.

"Led Zeppelin IV" eventually got inducted into the Grammys hall of fame in 2000.

