If you find yourself covering songs, they serve as tributes to the original artists. This is sufficed by the old proverb that imitation is the most genuine form of flattery.

For example, practically everyone knows the song " Yesterday" penned by The Beatles. The probability of two people thinking of a different version is relatively high.

Imitation is Flattery

At times, a cover version remarkably outshines its original version. Such is the case with "Summertime" wherein Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong arranged a jazz spin of the song in 1957 to make it a worldwide hit, indicated Stacker.

Here are a handful of the most covered songs of all time:

1. 'Eleanor Rigby' by The Beatles

This enigmatic song has been reworked 131 times. Among the cover versions are by Joan Baez and Aretha Franklin, reported Independent.

2. 'Yesterday' by The Beatles

"Yesterday" has been reworked over 2,200 times. Liberace, Joan Baez, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, En Vogue, and Boyz II Men were among the numerous artists to put their own magic on the song.

3. 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' by Harry Reser & His Orchestra feat. Tom Stacks

The famous Christmas song was first released in 1934 and has since had numerous spins. Over 100 musicians have belted it out, including The Beach Boys, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Bieber, Natalie Grant, and Faith Hill.

4. '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction' by The Rolling Stones

Few artists have reached the threshold of Mick Jagger's use of the tongue or Keith Richards' rock'n'roll toughness. The list of artists who have covered the song includes Vanilla Ice, Britney Spears, Devo, and Jimi Hendrix.

Also Read: Adele Jokes About Weight Loss in Monologue, Talks About New Album on 'SNL'

5. 'Cry Me a River' by Julie London

This bluesy jazz song has been covered by legendary icons of the genre, including Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, and Aerosmith.

6. 'And I Love Her' by The Beatles

The classic song is from one of The Beatles' earlier albums named 'A Hard Day's Night.' It has been interpreted by Smokey Robinson, Bob Marley, Sarah Vaughan, Barry Manilow, and Vince Gill, among numerous musicians.

7. 'Hallelujah' by Leonard Cohen

Almost four decades after its original release in 1984, "Hallelujah" has been reinterpreted numerous times, from Bob Dylan performing the song at shows in 1988 to Bono singing a 1995 tribute to Leonard Cohen. Noteworthy covers were by Willie Nelson in 2006 and Jeff Buckley in 1994.

8. 'Imagine' by John Lennon

After The Beatles, Lennon was not done with writing songs to transcend time. "Imagine" has been covered by practically everyone, including David Bowie, Elton John, Ray Charles, Queen, Joan Baez, Avril Lavigne, Lady Gaga, Pink, and the list is too long.

9. 'Over the Rainbow' by Judy Garland

Dorothy was blissfully unassuming of how prominent the tune would be. Notable covers were by Eva Cassidy and Israel Kamakawiwo'ole.

10. 'Summertime' by Abbie Mitchell

"Summertime" was originally performed in the 1935 opera "Porgy and Bess" by Mitchell. However, Janis Joplin's version is perhaps the most well-known cover.

Related Article: Artists Who Became Household Names After Death

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.