A movie soundtrack is one of the most important parts of the film-watching experience whether we notice it or not. The most suitable music helps set the mood of the scene, igniting emotions from the viewer. The weaving of the film is elevated, bringing us into the world before us.

A song preempts a warning to horror film audiences or coats a romantic scene in a love story. Some film songs also have become such classics.

The Most Iconic Film Theme Songs

Movie songs have marked a prominent place in popular consciousness from the moment Al Jolson started singing on screen in 1927. Some film songs have been written for the purpose of film usage while some tunes would be always linked to a film because they sync wonderfully with the drama or add vibrancy.

1. 'My Heart Will Go On' ('Titanic')

Celine Dion's strong ballad accompanied one of the most famous cinematic scenes in on-screen history: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet pretending to fly at the bow of the immaculate Titanic, according to The Guardian.

Dion's vocals ignited a notable reaction from the film's Hollywood premiere's guests and from the world thereafter. According to Billy Zane, "The most stoic and stalwart pillars of the industry... they were beside themselves. When she hits the high note in 'Near, far, wherever you are' -- bam! The floodgates open."

2. 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' ('The Breakfast Club')

Chances are you have watched this film and can picture the exact moment "Don't You (Forget About Me)" played. Every time this song plays, one cannot help but picture John Bender pumping his fist into the air on the football field, reported Good Housekeeping.

The members of the titular detention team exchange mementos to honor the day they changed the lives of one another.

3. 'Old Time Rock and Roll' ('Risky Business')

In Tom Cruise's coming-of-age film "Risky Business," his character Joel Goodson had quite a good time being left home alone by his parents.

As he slid on the hardwood floor in a buttondown and underwear, Goodson lipsyncs and dances to the classic song by Bob Seger. Thereafter, the moment has been parodied by commercials, sitcoms, and other films.

4. 'Footloose' ('Footloose')

The movie musical became one of the biggest hits upon being released in 1984, in no small part thanks to Kenny Loggins' song. The song topped the charts for three consecutive weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming a massive hit that Loggins himself was gobsmacked by the success.

According to Loggins, "It became the biggest movie of the summer. We didn't see it coming. But I remember going to the premiere and watching the opening scene of the movie, ... using "Footloose" (the song) over the dancing feet. My wife turns to me and goes, 'This is gonna be huge,'" reported Insider.

