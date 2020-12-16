The sequel of "Enchanted" has eventually neared. Amy Adams is returning as the optimistic Princess Giselle in "Enchanted 2," officially named "Disenchanted."

The Dream of 'Enchanted 2'

Disney announced the actress' return on Thursday during their investors' presentation and revealed that the sequel would stream solely on Disney+, renouncing a traditional release.

The original film stars Adams as Princess Giselle, a princess from the animated make-believe world of Andalasia. She finds her life turning a 180-degree when she was summoned to modern-day New York and started to fall for the cynical divorce attorney, Robert (played by Patrick Dempsey).

The sequel to the 2007 hybrid animated-live action film has been in progression since at least 2014 when Anne Fletcher ("27 Dresses") was slated to direct the film, reported EW.

In the initial film, it dawns on Giselle that the bustling New York City life is nothing like her mystical home. As she makes efforts to return home, she realizes she has a place in the new world with a family taking her in.

The news of the sequel was confirmed by the official Disney Twitter account on December 10 in the midst of a thread of upcoming television series and films.

In 2016, it was declared that Adam Shankman ("Hairspray") was attached to direct the movie, simultaneous with the revealing of the film's title, reported Teen Vogue.

Also, in the original film, the cartoon princess in the flesh merely turns a few heads because, well, it is the bustling Manhattan. She manages to communicate with the city's wildlife (read: rats, pigeons, and cockroaches) and does a remarkable musical number in Central Park alongside street musicians and passersby.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Confirms Breakup With Cody Simpson, Drops New Song "Midnight Sky"

The film ended (spoiler alert) with Giselle leaving her prince charming (James Marsden) for Patrick Dempsey's disillusioned character.

The announcement of the sequel in the works was made by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' President of Production Sean Bailey, but the presentation was short on details except for the film title, which is a play on the original movie's title. What the title means is anyone's guess, but one could reportedly assume there have not been all singing birds in the real world for the former cartoon princess.

Shankman stated in early 2018 that they had a script prepared and that they merely had to write the music. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz will reportedly return to work on the lyrics and score as they did in "Enchanted."

Shankman affirmed to fans that the reason the sequel had been in development for a long time was Disney's goal to get it "completely right."

The studio's streamer has been the avenue for numerous high profile premieres this 2020, from "Mulan" to "Hamilton."

"Enchanted" is a satire of the classic Disney princess narrative. It was released on November 22, 2007.

It was nominated for three Oscars in the Best Song category for Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz's songs "So Close," "Happy Working Song," and "That's How You Know."

Related Article: 2020 People's Choice Awards Top Moments: Demi Lovato's 'Unengaged' Joke, Ellen Degeneres Thanks Fans

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.