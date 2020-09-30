Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asserted their sights on returning to the United Kingdom to celebrate Christmas after the bombshell news of their new Netflix deal.

Christmas Celebration with the Royal Family

According to a source, many traditions are upheld in the holidays by the royal family and they were fond of that. The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic has them taking things one day at a time and are hopeful that they could be together for the festive Christmas, reported Geo News.

Prince Harry and Markle are apparently elated for their son Archie Harrison to reunite with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The former royals seemingly love the holiday tradition and would therefore be pleased to return to the UK for the festive season.

The decision is notwithstanding uncertainties that come with the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Sussexes did not spend the Christmas season in Britain in 2019.

The source continued that time could only tell what would transpire and if it could potentially have effects on what the Sussexes will do.

"But they are all eager to get back to spend time with Harry's family and for Archie to see his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and great-grandfather Prince Philip in particular," reported Entertainment Daily.

Prince Philip's Health Fears

Prince Philip has ignited uncertainty over his health which could prompt the comeback of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the UK as well. The couple is said to be "hopeful" about fleeing the United States to return.

The married couple and their son remain to be keeping in touch with the royal family through connecting online. But they still desire face-to-face bonding instead of mere FaceTime.

The source explained that they have maintained their relationship through Zoom calls.

Prince Harry is very close with the Queen and he wants to get his son back to London so they could see the Queen, reported Marie Claire.

The former royals particularly want to see Prince Philip who has a history of frail health at the age of 99.

Amid the quarantine period, the Queen and Prince Philip were subjected to government guidelines and were forced to isolation from other royal family members.

Prince Philip Annoyed With Meghan Markle

Prince Philip is said to be disappointed with Markle over her inability to set aside her public career to support her husband and the royal family. Unlike the duchess, the Duke of Edinburgh gave up his naval career as soon as Queen Elizabeth II marked her reign in 1952.

Baby Archie, the Queen

The Duke of Sussex is elatedly awaiting the moment as to when his infant Archie would finally bond with the Queen one-on-one when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the UK.

According to a source, the couple may have had ambitious ideas regarding producing epics underscoring environmental causes and poverty but Netflix apparently wants their pound of flesh.

