Prince William reportedly penned his brother Prince Harry a poignant letter while the brothers were separated amid their rift. This took place during the Duke of Sussex's royal tour in 2009 which mirrors the rift of the siblings as of now.

Happy Independence

According to royal author Omid Scobie, former royal Prince Harry is "happier than ever" and does not miss royal life.

The siblings have not been on good of terms, particularly after the Duke of Sussex renounced his membership as a senior working member of the British royal family.

The Letter

During their time apart, news has divulged that the Duke of Cambridge wrote the said letter while he was separated from Meghan Markle's husband on a royal tour in 2009, reported The News.

According to Scobie, who co-wrote the contentious royal memoir "Finding Freedom" about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is contented with his marriage and family and flourishing in the professional aspect of his life.

"This is the moment [Harry] can sit back and think, 'I made it,'" stated Scobie, reported Express.

Sacred Bond

The two princes have stated in the past that they have a sacred bond as they had an upbringing in the public eye and grieved together after their mother Princess Diana's tragic death. However, Prince William and Prince Harry started to have a rift upon the former urging the latter to gradually get to know Markle instead of rushing into something, reported another article from Express.

'Finding Freedom' as Last Straw

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive memoir "Finding Freedom" is the last nail in the coffin of the two princes' strained relationship. Also, "Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words" writer Phil Dampier also presumed that the biography's release would not help in mending the brothers' relationship.

Left from the Picture

As the older brother prepares for his role as the future King, the Duke of Sussex would feel dismissed in the background. When the former met the Duchess of Sussex, he assumed things would change.

Prince Harry's Newfound Independence

According to royal commentator Ingrid Seward regarding Prince Harry, "He's embracing his new life and everything is an adventure right now. He has moved on very quickly, and I don't think he misses his old life at all."

After stepping down as a senior working member of the royal family in March, he, wife Markle, and their son Archie have relocated to California in a large mansion in Santa Barbara.

2009 Duty

When reports surged of Prince Harry's 10-week tour of duty in the midst of the battle in Helmand province, the British public was given a glimpse of him combatting for his country. He said he was happy to receive a letter from his older brother.

Content of Prince William's Letter

Prince William wrote to Prince Harry amid their rift that the Princess of Wales would have been proud of his noble acts.

According to Prince Harry regarding Princess Diana's death, "I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well."

