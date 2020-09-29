Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans after Megxit are still not entirely disclosed to the public. One matter being speculated upon is whether the Duke of Sussex will obtain American citizenship despite his past misdemeanors.

This question hovered over the public's minds nowadays after Prince Harry's remarks on the United States presidential election were made.

Appearance for 'Time' Magazine

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused more controversy this week after an appearance for "Time" magazine from their California home.

They voiced out their support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a surprise joint speech.

US Immigration Lawyers' Advisory

According to US immigration lawyers, the duke would not automatically be granted American citizenship through his American spouse. Should the former royal pair seek to settle in the US, the duchess could petition American immigration services for a green card as an immediate relative of an American citizen.

According to US immigration attorney Karin Wolman, "She could sponsor him as a spouse. But it's not instantaneous, there's no such thing as automatic, and citizenship happens later," reported The Guardian.

Experts have remarked that there is no reason for the prince to not apply for US citizenship. But this would necessitate him to renounce his other titles and put the weight of taxation on his shoulders.

Life in America

Markle particularly has been eager to speak out on injustice with a renewed passion for US politics. The Sussexes have been working on numerous projects and have been voicing out their opinions regarding US politics which is something royals are not acknowledged to be doing. Also, Prince Harry has reportedly made past misdemeanors.

Prince Harry is not closing his doors to taking up American citizenship by saying he would not be eligible to vote in November's election. He stated, "This election, I'm not going to be able to vote here in the US," reported Daily Mail.

He persuaded US voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," reported The Sun.

The couple was featured in Time 100, the magazine's annual list of the world's 100 most influential people in a video clip broadcast. He added, "But many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the UK my entire life."

Viewers quickly picked up on the prince's use of the word "his," alluding that he may be preparing himself to vote in the 2024 election.

Prince Harry and Markle's message has resulted in denouncement among royal fans, also taking into consideration the prince's past misdemeanors. The law does not directly deny royals to vote but the tradition indicates that they will remain apolitical and not participate in elections.

According to the US constitution's article I, clause 8: "No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States: and no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state," reported Geo News.

