Having been hard at work for three years on the release of her seventh album, Miley Cyrus' former husband Liam Hemsworth would not be too pleased with the former "Hannah Montana" actress divulging their bedroom antics.

For her forthcoming record, the "Wrecking Ball" singer has recorded a couple of tracks aimed at her "The Last Song" co-leading actor Liam Hemsworth. One song indicates that she faked things in the bedroom with Hemsworth.

Techno Info Plus observed that the new album is slated to be close to release.

The Lyrics Aimed at Liam Hemsworth

According to Cyrus as a dig at Hemsworth, "Last night was the nail in the coffin, Lord knows we were already dead," reported Tech Info Plus.

"Look back and the memory's haunted, can't believe we did it again, yeah. Can't count all the times that I faked it, thank God for the thoughts in my head. You know me the best, but you hurt me the worst, my darling. I can't pretend anymore."

The new song is called "Win Some, Lose Some" in which she confessed things that happened to them in the bedroom with her former husband.

The 27-year-old singer divorced 30-year-old Hemsworth earlier this 2020. She also recently broke up with her last flame, Cody Simpson whom she wrote the song "Midnight Sky" for.

7th Studio Album: 'She Is Miley Cyrus'

The seventh studio album of the songstress is slated to be entitled "She Is Miley Cyrus." It is still not confirmed whether "Win Some, Lose Some" will be included on her new record's final cut. Both songs, with the aforementioned song to be about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's bedroom antics, will tackle their failed marriage.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Confirms Breakup With Cody Simpson, Drops New Song "Midnight Sky"

Cyrus is utilizing heartbreak as her muse.

The breakup anthem "Slide Away" was previously made known that it was penned before Cyrus and Hemsworth's breakup.

Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter and the actor first met while starring in "The Last Song" and were in an on-again-off-again relationship for 10 years since 2009 before being wedded in December 2018. They separated last August.

Unreleased Song: 'WTF Do I Know'

Cyrus sings that perhaps her marriage transpired merely to serve as a distraction and that she refuses to apologize in her yet to be released song "WTF Do I Know," reported News.com.au.

"I had to leave you in your own misery." She said that she has moved on and does not miss Hemsworth.

The lyrics further indicate, "Thought that it'd be you until I die, but I let go," reported The Sun.

The two songs have been recorded in sessions.

Allegations of Cheating

Numerous people believe that Hemsworth filed for divorce as Cyrus committed infidelity towards him. However, Cyrus has consistently denied such allegations.

Conclusion

Basically, the aforementioned song will recall Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's bedroom antics. She declines to apologize for their separation.

Related Article: Miley Cyrus Alleged Pregnant After Declaring to Quit Smoking Weed Starting April 20



@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.