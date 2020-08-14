Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are confirmed to have broken up. The news surfaced on Thursday, August 13 claiming that the couple had called it quits after an estimated 10 months of dating.

"The Last Song" actress has gone through a wild couple of years. First was her and "The Hunger Games" actor Liam Hemsworth having an on and off relationship for nearly a decade and their eventual divorce after less than one year of marriage. Cyrus then swiftly moved on to a summer fling with friend Kaitlynn Carter and then went into a relationship with Cody Simpson.

Now, the former "Hannah Montana" singer and actress has released a new breakup anthem to herald in her new era, reported People.

Cyrus, 27, released a new single entitled "Midnight Sky" at the stroke of midnight on Friday accompanied by a music video directed by the 27-year-old herself.

The lyrics indicate, "I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone/ I don't need to be loved by you/Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue/ I don't need to be loved by you," reported Lainey Gossip.

The song marks the conclusion of Cyrus and Simpson's whirlwind romance of public display of affection and TikTok dances.

Cyrus confirmed the split while talking about her newest single to viewers of an Instagram Live session of hers as a promotion for "Midnight Sky." Prior to her celebrating her new music, she said that she would like to "get something that is obvious out of the way," reported Bustle.

According to Cyrus, citing her August 2019 separation from Liam Hemsworth, "A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that," reported E! Online.

She then went on to respond to news of her breakup with Simpson, indicating, "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it."

Cyrus and Simpson, 23, have been friends for a long time, but their relationship transitioned to romance after the pair spent a lot of time together following her highly-publicized divorce from Hemsworth. Prior to the premiere of Cyrus' new music video, the performer clarified such reports, indicating that she and Simpson were focusing on themselves.

The new track arrived in mere hours after the breakup news broke.

However, Cyrus clarified that following a decade of friendship, fans should not be gobsmacked if they appear in public getting pizza together the following week.

Lainey Gossip indicated that most people knew that their romantic relationship was not going to endure. Cyrus says hearts are not broken at the moment.

Cyrus also said that two halves cannot make a whole so Simpson and she are deciding the person they would like to be in their lives and what they would like to do with their lives.

