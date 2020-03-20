Miley Cyrus recently implied that she and Demi Lovato were "gay as f--k" during their stint on Disney on an Instagram live chat on March 17.

The "Last Song" actress has decided to utilize her social media handle to uplift her fans during the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has self-isolated millions all over the globe to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus. She decided to kickstart her new talk show following advisory from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) to engage in social distancing.

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato reconnected on a joint Instagram Live chat on Tuesday which was part of Cyrus' new afternoon talk show called "Bright Minded: Live with Miley." The show streams on the "Malibu" singer's Instagram.

Aside from the former Disney darlings sharing ways to cope with the virus, they let something slip: Cyrus and Lovato hooked up during their Disney stint. This was seemingly based on Lovato's reaction.

Laughing about the petty beef they had in the past, the two artists promised to be there for each other in the future. The chat became suspiciously awkward when Miley muttered a sly comment about their sexualities.

Lovato explained, "We connected then because we just saw something in each other. Maybe it was because of spirituality or maybe it was just our hearts."

"Or maybe we were just gay as f--," Cyrus said, which caused Lovato to burst into laughter.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Divorce: 'Hannah Montana' Star Loses $1M Worth of Property, Graces Same Pre-Oscars Party with Ex-Husband

Along with spreading positivity on the platform, they included bisexual representation as well.

The joint Instagram live tackled from Cyrus' VMA performance, the former beef they had in the past, to reminiscing on their days back on "Hannah Montana" and "Sonny With a Chance" (along with co-starring with the Jonas Brothers in "Camp Rock").

Lovato joined in to make it a reunion and reminisced when they first met each other at 14 that she had a gap in her tooth. "And we still connected then because we just saw something in each other."

On a more serious note, both shared that they had experienced body issues. Cyrus revealed that after reading comments online after her notorious VMA's performance with Robin Thicke wherein she donned a tan bodysuit, she later had body image issues.

Cyrus narrated, "I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn't wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this s- because after the VMAs... everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit."

Both performers admitted that their friendship has been on and off over the years.

Lovato told Cyrus, "You've always been a light in my life and that's why we connected at 14."

Qualities they have in common are: both are singers, both are 27 years old, both starred in Disney Channel shows when they were younger, and both are part of the LGBTQ. Cyrus identifies herself as pansexual and Lovato is sexually fluid and still "figuring it out."

Related Article: Demi Lovato 'Glee' Season 5: Singer Playing Naya Rivera's Love Interest, Will the Two Share an On-Screen Kiss? (VIDEO)