"The Last Song" actress Miley Cyrus recently declared sobriety for 6 months. However, this contradicts a rumor in May 2020.

The pop singer is widely-known for marijuana usage as her stint on Disney's "Hannah Montana" of her music career. She is also famous for her former relationship with "The Last Song" co-actor Liam Hemsworth whom she recently divorced with, reported Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

She is a staunch proponent of legalizing marijuana and smoking but the singer and actress surprised followers by declaring that she will be abstaining on 4/20 this 2020.

Speculations arose that the 27-year-old could be expecting a baby after she remarked that she would not be smoking on Instagram. This is to commemorate the annual, unofficial cannabis-focused holiday, according to Daily Mail.

A tabloid alleged that her only reasoning on a popular holiday is the possibility that she must be pregnant. The news outlet continues to believe that she has been undergoing quarantine with beau Cody Simpson and they have "little else to do but practice their baby-making skills," reported Head Topics.

Pregnancy claims are more difficult to debunk for celebrity news fact-checker Gossip Cop as it is common practice for many to keep their pregnancy furtive, especially in its initial stages. They require statements from the celebrity's camp to refute the false allegation, which was the case with when "OK!'s" article.

Cyrus has been quiet regarding the subject of marijuana in the previous months. She has seemingly been clean when she and Simpson became involved in a relationship half a year ago.

The headline reads "Baby On Board?" on "OK!'s" May 5 issue. It underscored Cyrus' post, captioning, "I won't be smokin' but the rest of my fam sure will be tokin.'"

Although she is currently not a user of the substance, she does not discourage others from smoking the substance.

The holiday labeled as "4/20" corresponds to the date that indicates the police code for smoking marijuana.

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker posted an animated cartoon of 3 versions of herself smoking a blunt onto the next. The colorful artwork was labeled the "Miley high club."

Followers surged Cyrus' comments section with guesses that her being sober is equivalent to pregnancy.

Gossip Cop reached out for a statement for Cyrus' camp during the time but failed to get a comment.

Cyrus explained to "Variety" magazine that she is currently "sober sober." "At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery...I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."

Cyrus concluded that she is doing well. She could now wake up 100 percent and she wanted to wake up feeling ready, not feeling groggy.

