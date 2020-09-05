"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is slated to make a comeback to Channel Nine later this September following the Australian network's negotiation with Warner Bros.

The talk show host's deal with Nine sends a clear message that she is not going anywhere after the prominent program was stirred by scandal for the past few months.

A New Season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

"The Ellen Show" is slated to return for another season.

The talk show had the foundation of ideas including humor, kindness, and charitable generosity but it is currently under investigation for molding a workplace environment of racism, fear, and intimidation.

This week, Channel Nine confirmed the news to industry website TV Blackbox, indicating that the show would start airing on September 22 following its two-week break.

Bargaining Power for Channel Nine

The supposed provider to Nine's bargaining power is the reported "toxic" workplace scandal divulged behind the camera of the show, reported NowMyNews.

Throughout the years, Hollywood insiders and people have murmuring regarding how DeGeneres is not quite the epitome of kindness she presents herself to be. Her eponymous show's innocent and bubbly facade behind the scenes is allegedly a nightmare in truth.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show's" comeback was initially unlikely.

Such rumors have finally made headlines in the form of serious claims, reported Vice.

The negative news reportedly allowed Nine to be in talks for a cheaper deal. On August, TV Blackbox's Rob McKnight stated that he believed the scandal surrounding the show arrived at a good timing during a negotiation period and provided the broadcaster bargaining potential.

Also according to McKnight, a former senior executive at Nine, the network had a favorable position of being willing to quit participating from the deal as it targets its efforts on prime time again.

Turning to Kris Jenner

DeGeneres has reportedly asked for support from Kardashian mother Kris Jenner amid slamming over the show's workplace culture.

While three senior producers were fired amid various allegations, she has received backing from numerous celebrities including the 64-year-old.

According to a network representative, "The new season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air on Nine from September 22, we look forward to the show returning," reported Daily Mail.

Preparation of the Production Staff

As the production staff return to conceptualize and work on new episodes, the public is left wondering if the famous talk show will ever be the same.

The talk show's producers and senior creative staff returned to work this week alongside 140 other employees.

Workplace Investigation

The current probing into the talk show was initiated following a Buzzfeed article surfacing with first-hand accounts from former staff claiming the toxic workplace environment.

Narratives from 15 former staff members and one current staffer divulged that they all had experienced disrespectful treatment from the producers.

Channel Nine's Negotiation

According to McKnight regarding "The Ellen DeGeneres Show's" comeback, "Nine are in negotiations and to bring the price down they're showing Warner Bros. that they're willing to walk away. With the advertising market shrinking due to the coronavirus, the focus is on prime time. I'm sure they'd like to keep Ellen, but this whole controversy has come up at the perfect time for them during a negotiation period."

