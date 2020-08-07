Twitter is currently a hive mind as users sound off their possible candidates to replace Ellen DeGeneres in her talk show. This is amid "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" facing allegations for having a toxic work environment behind the camera.

Headlines indicate that Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show empire is awaiting demise. WarnerMedia is probing on its workplace following allegations of misbehavior. Actors including Lea Thompson from "Back to the Future" bear witness to such rumors. As DeGeneres is under the radar, if she were to step down from the talk show, talks broke out over who could replace the comedian. Viewers have been vocal regarding who they think should replace the 62-year-old.

James Corden is notably a possible candidate to replace DeGeneres on the daytime talk show. On CBS, he is currently a host at "The Late Late Show."

Meanwhile, "The Good Place" actress Kristen Bell is also up for consideration of the replacement, reported M Live.

The current host of "The Ellen Show" has lately been alleged of bullying employees and fostering an unhealthy work environment.

There is also one star at the top of numerous people's list - Jennifer Aniston, indicated Twenty Two Words.

Aniston's fans' savage tweets could possibly make it happen.

As of Monday morning, #ReplaceEllen has been a trending topic on Twitter, reported "The New York Post."

The 62-year-old is apparently slated to continue filing this month and has promised to "taking steps, together, to correct the issues," as her statement asserted.

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres Wants to End Talk Show Amidst Work Environment Issues

According to insiders at NBC, Corden is regarded as the "long-term successor." Due to the accusations, finding a likely replacement could ensue.

"This issue has fast-tracked everything and made everyone look at the future today. James Corden was being eyed for Ellen's job in the long term before any of this came to light," an insider stated.

Meanwhile, with regard to Bell as a possible candidate, according to "OK Magazine," "With Ellen's scandal, Kristen's name tops the shortlist. Kristen has been quietly honing her hosting skills. Even better for Warner Bros., everyone in Hollywood loves Kristin. They have been grooming her as the replacement. She is definitely in front of James Corden. They want a woman and no-one is funnier or more relatable than Kristen."

For the past years, rumors regarding DeGeneres' true colors have been rife. The comedian has built her on-screen image around being vocal against injustice and being generous to the needs of people. Numerous people have claimed the ugly truth that she is the complete opposite in reality.

For "America's Sweetheart" Aniston, fans across social media platforms became whipped into a frenzy over the idea that the "Friends" actress could be a possible candidate.

It has been said that her role as Rachel Green from "Friends" will always be attached to her by the public. However, she currently has a large movie catalog under her belt which has allowed her distance herself from the iconic sitcom slightly more than her former co-actors. Thus, this qualifies her to replace Ellen DeGeneres as surmised by fans.

Related Article: Ellen Degeneres Letter of Apology Addresses Toxic Work Environment Allegations

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.