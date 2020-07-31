Ellen DeGeneres unprecedentedly issued an apology to the production staff of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Unfortunately, her words of apology were deemed hollow by many.

The television host wrote that the talk show was depicted as a "place of happiness" but contrary to that, it does not live up to the said expectation in a letter written to the production crew.

The popular comedian penned the letter amid allegations of a disrespectful work environment as well as sexual harassment.

A number of employees of "The Ellen Show" have come forth to claim misbehavior and sexual harassment courtesy of the talk show's top executive producers, reported Deccan Chronicle.

DeGeneres, former employees who were once part of the crew behind the camera believe, was seemingly aware of many of her senior showrunners and producers to be allegedly committing sexual misbehavior against their juniors.

Three dozen staffers of the successful daytime show hosted by DeGeneres have claimed that senior executives had groped and kissed employees, were touchy with women, and solicited one among them for oral sex, indicated "Daily Mail."

Contrary to the show's mantra of "Be kind," a number of former staffers also stated that they believe that they had not been treated with kindness. In turn, they claimed to have been treated with intimidation, racism, and had been dismissed for attendance in family funerals.

According to one former "The Ellen Show" employee, "That 'be kind' (expletive) only happens when the cameras are on. It's all for show," reported News Week.

The 30-time Emmy winner, in a leaked letter, stated that she takes responsibility as the talk show bears her name and denoted that changes will ensue.

She wrote, "Hey everybody -- it's Ellen. On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness -- no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect."

Some people have accused the 62-year-old of throwing the production crew under the bus.

She suggested in the letter that she was not fully aware of the alleged toxic workplace culture of her show which she has hosted for over 2700 episodes in a span of 17 years.

DeGeneres continued in the letter that as the talk show has grown rapidly, she has not been able to stay on top of things. She relied on other people to do their designated work. She added that some clearly did not do their work properly which will now change as she is devoted to ensuring that such would not transpire again.

DeGeneres apologized for the situation, asserting that efforts will be undertaken to "correct the issues." This includes an executive producer on the talk show, Ed Glavin's termination.

She added, "As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or worse disregarded." She was guilty that the show's staff felt disrespected.

