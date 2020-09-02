Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom recently welcomed their first child into the world. But a decade ago, people could recall that Perry was married to Russell Brand. In a game during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the talk show host completely forgot about her past marriage.

Perry is currently engaged with Bloom. However, Perry's guesting on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2010 indicated that she did not saw the divorce coming. Their marital union lasted from 2010 to 2012.

Recent Support to Ellen DeGeneres

The "Daisies" singer also publicly supported "The Ellen Show" host amid allegations of her toxicity. She tweeted on the 4th of August, "I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow," reported Us Weekly.

Katy Perry, Russell Brand's First Meeting

Perry and Brand earned remarkable success in their respective careers as the former established herself in the music industry while the latter made his mark as a comedian. During the 2009 VMA rehearsals, the pair had flirty exchanges that prompted them to start dating.

Katy Perry's Guesting in 2017 Playing the Game "Will You Perry Me?"

Back in 2017, when the "Firework" songstress guested on the talk show, DeGeneres renamed the game "Who Would You Rather?" to "Will You Perry Me?"

For compensation of her honest answers to her choices between a series of famous men including Chris Pine and Chance the Rapper, Ellen DeGeneres offered to donate $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club. Kate Perry jokingly expressed a reservation before the game started in the interview, reported Billboard.

She asked, "Do I have to get married... again?" to which the host exclaimed, "You were not married!"

Perry explained that she tied the knot with her former comedian husband at the age of 25, holding the wedding in 2010 and divorcing following 14 months.

"I was when I was 25. It's been a long time honey! No wrinkles no lines," she said. DeGeneres then innocently asked who was her former partner and Perry awkwardly and quietly said, "His name is Russell Brand," reported Hello!

Perry reminded DeGeneres that she gave her wedding gifts on the show as well. Ellen laughed and indicated that the part will be cut out.

In 2010, Katy Perry also guested on the talk show and was elated to share information about her marriage to Brand in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. She opened up how happy she was to have him as her partner during the first year of their marriage.

The Reason Behind Katy Perry, Russell Brand's Divorce

The divorce occurred after Brand blamed the oscillating tendency of fame for their marriage's collapse. He divulged that the demands on the hitmaker's time made it difficult for the former couple to sustain a healthy marriage.

Katy Perry Has Not Heard From Russell Brand

Perry is blissed-out living in the present even as she recalls a past difficult moment.

In an interview with "60 Minutes Australia," the new mother ruminated on her marriage to Brand. The "Smile" songstress divulged that the union remains to bring up bad memories for her.

The British funnyman broke things off with the "American Idol" judge via text message.

