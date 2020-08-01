Ellen DeGeneres, the long-running host of the eponymous daytime talk show, is ready to hang up her microphone in the midst of allegations of a toxic work environment, according to anonymous sources at Telepictures.

According to a Telepictures insider, the television host is telling Telepictures and Warner Bros executives that she has had enough and would like to tender her resignation from the talk show.

This is in the wake of claims that the comedian perpetuated toxic work conditions.

Ellen feels that she could not continue in the talk show. To salvage her personal brand, the resort is to stop the operation of the talk show, indicated the Telepictures source, reported "Daily Mail."

DeGeneres released an apology in the form of a letter addressed to her staff following months of the said allegations.

Dozens of former employees on July 30 set forth with allegations of harassment, sexual misconduct, and assault, indicated Mix 94.1.

The Telepictures source stated that DeGeneres was well aware of the work conditions as she is the star of the talk show. She blamed the executives but she is ultimately the one to be held accountable.

She addressed the claims in her letter, apologizing for the pain they have endured, and asserted that this will mark the beginning of changes to ensue, reported Hollywood Unlocked.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is currently undertaking official investigation for claims of mistreatment, racism, discrimination, and racism behind the camera.

The talk show's staff were apparently did not find her words favorable.

Representatives for DeGeneres and "The Ellen Show" have yet to officially respond to the "New York Post's" appeal for commentary about the most recent in a long series of allegations.

Also, "The Ellen DeGeneres'" show's executive producer, Ed Glavin, was reportedly dismissed.

Portia de Rossi's wife was not present when de Rossi was captured in Los Angeles in the midst of the controversies. The Australian actress, 47, who has been married to DeGeneres since 2008, was flying solo as she walked their three dogs.

A BuzzFeed News investigation cited claims of sexual misconduct courtesy of the talk show's senior staff but not the 62-year-old herself.

One incident, in particular, was head writer Kevin Leman allegedly groping staff and solicited another staff member for sex during a work party.

According to another anonymous source, "The behavior of her show executives has been appalling, but (Ellen) is no better. In fact, she is the worst."

"It's outrageous that she is trying to pretend that this is all a shock to her. The fish rots from the head, and Ellen is the head. We've dealt with her BS for so many years, she's not innocent at all, she's not nice and the show is not filled with happiness."

The staff reportedly did not find DeGeneres' apology memo favorable because she diverted the blame to her executive producers.

Should Ellen DeGeneres end her talk show or combat the said allegations towards her and the show?

