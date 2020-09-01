The former power couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly asked Pitt's good friend Alia Shawkat to be their surrogate mother.

The flimsy narrative has numerous faulty allegations, reported Gossip Cop.

Already Pregnant?

Rumors circulated that the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor's former rumored girlfriend Shawkat is pregnant. Now, the tabloid New Idea is alleging that the "Arrested Development" actress will serve as a surrogate for Pitt and Aniston.

The magazine purported that Shawkat could fulfill the "Friends" actress' maternal dreams. According to them, rumors indicate that Shawkat is already pregnant.

According to a source, "Now that she and Brad have got it together again, her desire to have his baby hasn't changed. Brad is anxious to make it up to Jen by making her a mom, but they both know that time is not on their side biologically."

The Aftermath of the SAG Awards Moment

Since the former married couple's epic reunion at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, fans have been anticipating for them to reignite their romance after going gaga over their special moment. Eventually, rumors of a romantic reunion surfaced, reported Spotboye.

Pitt and Shawkat

The tabloid claimed that Pitt and Shawkat never progressed into a romantic relationship. They are practically siblings in closeness which makes her a natural candidate to gestate his child.

The "Troy" actor allegedly suggested to his former wife that they should hire Shawkat to conceive their baby. "He loves her and trusts her as much as any family member, which is rare for him. He usually keeps his card very close to his chest, but he let Alia in on his desire to help Jen have a baby," according to a source, reported Micky.

According to New Idea, Pitt and Aniston have been struggling to conceive the traditional way. Aniston has reportedly conceded to the fact that surrogacy is currently the best option. Shawkat is mentioned to be a selfless, giving individual who is pained to see them struggle.

Angelina Jolie is reportedly mad regarding the forthcoming baby and is either envious or merely does not want Pitt moving on.

Debunked

Gossip Cop claimed that the entire narrative is fabricated.

It has been stated for the nth time that Pitt and Aniston have not reignited the flame. Having Shawkat as a surrogate was also claimed to be far from the truth.

The news outlet denoted that "rumor mill has gone into overdrive that Alia is already expecting" which Gossip Cop has denounced by the celebrity fact check website as it primarily operates the aforementioned rumor mill.

For confirmation, Gossip Cop reached out to an insider close to Pitt who affirmed that the narrative was plain silly while Aniston's spokesperson stated that the story was false.

It has not been a month since the website debunked the same news outlet for indicating that Pitt traded Aniston for Jolie, accusing them of a lack of continuity.

