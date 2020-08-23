After their meeting embracing each other in the 2020 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in January, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are slated to reunite again during a virtual table reading of a high school comedy hosted by Dane Cook.

During an interview, Cook came forth divulging details regarding the former married couple's highly-anticipated reunion.

Star-Studded Table Reading

Cook's upcoming charity live reading of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" is wont to be star-studded. Pitt and Jimmy Kimmel are the most recent celebrities to sign up for the comedian's Feelin' A-Live fundraiser for Sean Penn's emergency relief nonprofit organization CORE. The organization provides COVID-19 assistance along with prison reform organization REFORM Alliance.

The "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" virtual table reading was initially slated to take place on Friday night but had to be rescheduled due to technical difficulties.

The organizer Cook has confirmed that the former spouses will share the virtual meeting during the event.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Anticipated Reunion

Pitt and Aniston have been divorced for more than a decade already. Numerous fans are anticipating seeing the former partners together, reported Micky.

According to Cook on the hopeful reunion, "It's hard to not have those really great, dare I say, holy s--t, entertainment moments, which we have summer to summer - the big movie or the big moment. And when I didn't see that was happening, when I started seeing the films that I was anticipating most moving out of the summertime spot, I thought, man, wouldn't it be great if somehow, someway we could still create a version of that moment? And I think we have the chance to do that, which is so damn cool," reported Medium.

The actors' roles have not been disclosed but Dane promises the pair will be seen onscreen together.

The Roster of High Profile Names

The roster of the cast for the high school comedy features original actor Sean Penn as well as Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Henry Golding, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel and Ray Liotta.

News Lagoon indicated that when you think of Cameron Crowe's historic 1982 high-school comedy directed by Amy Heckerling, you will apparently think of such high profile names. While Penn may be taking part, he reportedly would not be playing his breakout character Jeff Spicoli.

According to Cook, "I threw out a bunch of names originally and was fortunate enough to get a couple of those names pretty quickly.

"I mean, Jennifer Aniston was lovely," reported People.

Cook also issued a statement, "We want to deliver the absolute best night of entertainment possible and raise money for two incredible organizations," reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The technical issues were insurmountable. Class will be back in session soon."

As of now, it remains unclear when the event would transpire.

Penn released a statement indicating that on behalf of their diligent team at CORE, he is appreciative of the support Cook has provided and continues to give to their work.

