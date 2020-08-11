A tabloid claims that in the wake of a new gorgeous look (due to massive weight loss) and divorce, Adele has caught the eye of Brad Pitt. This is debunked.

Under the radar lately, the pair are allegedly flirting and hanging out. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor is reportedly interested in the British singer.

Apparently, Adele's shredded pounds has helped her in the romance department. A few months following the declaration that she and former husband Simon Konecki were divorcing, she immediately worked on herself and moved on with her life, reported Enstarz.

New Idea published an assertation claiming that Adele is ready to mingle with Pitt. Despite such rumors, Brad Pitt and Adele are not dating according to a source.

The 56-year-old was said to be mesmerized by the "Someone Like You" singer's abrasive sense of humor. "Brad not only thinks she's beautiful, but she makes him laugh every time they hang out or chat on the phone," reported Olt News.

"She's got a potty mouth which appeals to Brad given his conservative upbringing," the source added, reported Micky.

Gossip Cop believes that New Idea's latest exclusive narrative regarding Pitt seeking comfort with Angelina Jolie is apparently false as it now shows off a new exclusive narrative regarding Pitt engaging in banter with Adele. The celebrity fact check website thinks that the story is intentionally misleading about what prompted the relationship. Pitt was supposedly sending text messages to Adele and she has responded nicely which led them to date each other.

Pitt reportedly thinks that Adele has a pleasant voice and is very beautiful. The "Ad Astra" actor loves to talk with the "Chasing Pavements" singer on the phone.



"Adele has been putting herself out there romantically. She feels great and is getting a lot of attention from men. Most recently, she's struck up a banter with Brad," reported Enstarz.

A source close to the pair denied the claim and told Gossip Cop that the story was bogus. On the contrary, some fans of Adele speculate that she is dating UK rapper Skepta.

The 32-year-old fuelled reports that she was dating the British rapper after the couple flirted in a comments section on Instagram. The insider noted that Brad feels that she is not looking to relocate.

New Idea indicated that Adele dedicated a two-hour concert to Pitt but in truth, Adele dedicated a Madison Square Garden concert to both Pitt and Jolie. She told the audience that the concert was for the former couple because she was really sad for them. According to Gossip Cop, this was hardly a flirtatious remark but the news outlet wants the reader to think so.

Brad Pitt and Adele's dating rumors have not been officially confirmed at this point because no proof has surfaced to support the reports. It has also not been confirmed it Adele is dating Skepta.

