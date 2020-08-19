Brad Pitt is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. Speculation has mounted regarding the woman who the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor is currently dating.

It is claimed that Pitt does not want to come public with his romantic escapades because he has not been in a commitment to anyone. Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, he has been reportedly been hooking up with a series of women.

Here is a list to enumerate the women linked to the actor:

1. Adele

Pitt and the "Someone Like You" singer were recently linked to each other and according to New Idea, the Hollywood A-listers have been flirting with each other, reported Entertainment Times.

The news outlet alleged that Pitt and Adele have been phoning up each other and hanging out.

Pitt is claimed to be concerned that Adele might not reciprocate his feelings. Adele's massive weight loss reportedly encouraged her to be ready to mingle romantically.

2. Jennifer Aniston

One might recall the frenzy that ensued during the moment when Pitt and Aniston were photographed together backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards, reported Cosmopolitan.

For the first time in 19 years, the actors are slated to reunite on screen for a virtual live table read of the "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," a 1982 film, later this month.

The last time Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 51, appeared on screen together was in 2001 when Pitt made a guesting as Will Colbert on "Friends" alongside Aniston's character Rachel Green.

The former couple divorced following Brad working with Jolie on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."

3. Angelina Jolie

The 56-year-old was photographed leaving his former wife Angelina Jolie's home. This is following news that reported that the ice in Brangelina's relationship was starting to melt.

To reach such progress, it has taken them a long time with the aid of family therapy to reach such progress, according to a source.

The former pair have reportedly been making efforts to work on their co-parenting relationship.

4. Charlize Theron

He has been linked to Theron for over a year. Both were photographed together at the SAG Awards and also worked together for a W magazine Just Vote PSA video, reported Daily Mail.

5. Tiffany Haddish

Haddish joked publicly that she would date Pitt.

6. Alia Shawkat

The pair have appeared together at concerts, outings, and fast food chains which have fueled the rumors.

Pitt appeared with Arrested Development actress Shawkat to a Thundercat gig in March. Spotted donning his jacket and matching hat for the outing, the event was three months following sources close to the friends denying that they were their relationship is beyond platonic. Both have been pals for years and did not engage in any public display of affection.

The pair also appeared at a Los Angeles art gallery and at rapper Kanye West's Nebuchadnezzar opera at the Hollywood Bowl.

7. Renee Bargh

Australian reporter Bargh has been rumored to be one of Pitt's paramours in 2020. According to insiders, the "Extra TV" reporter had been "flirting up a storm" with the "Ad Astra" actor.

