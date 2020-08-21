Following Angelina Jolie's request to disqualify the judge in her and Brad Pitt's child custody trial, the "Ad Astra" actor is gearing to retaliate. According to a source, "Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time. He's left with no other option but to dig in and fight back -- hard," reported Us Weekly.

Court documents filed on August 10 indicate that the "Salt" actress stated that Judge John Ouderkirk was not able to disclose that he has a working relationship with one of Brad's lawyers.

The former married couple's legal battle has not witnessed signs that indicate that it is reaching its conclusion.

The Hollywood A-listers' professional and personal lives have consistently been in the news lately.

The pair was fondly labeled "Brangelina" since they fell in love on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2004 and got married in 2014.

Their two-year marriage reached its boiling point in September 2016 during an argument on a private jet. They share six children -- Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

A 180-Turn from Recent Reports of Making Up

Despite the latest reports suggesting that Brangelina had been working out their co-parenting relationship, the source asserted that Pitt is ready to fight for the custody of their children.

Brad Pitt's lawyers pointed out that the aforementioned judge indeed had a "well-documented history" with him and Angelina Jolie, rendering Jolie's argument in the court battle inconsequential.

The latest turn of events hints at a long-winding custody battle between the pair just when the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor's recent visits to his former wife's home were sending positive signals to their fans.

The 56-year-old's legal team also affirmed that the judge had presided over the former power couple's wedding in August 2014.

There were signals previously that the court battle was going in a favorable direction and that there is a probable cordial outcome.

Pitt's lawyer claimed that the delay will hurt the children in response to Jolie's request. According to the court documents, "Jolie's abrupt cry of judicial bias reeks of bad faith and desperation, not to mention careless disregard for the procedural rules intended to root out legitimately conflicted judicial officers," reported Bulletin Mail.

According to Jolie, she attempted to remove the judge from her divorce case because he has "failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent's counsel," reported International Business Times.

Pitt's attorneys responded, "The individuals hurt most by Jolie's transparently tactical gambit are the parties' own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues."

Angelina believes that the judge is too close to Brad Pitt that may hinder him from deliberating an unbiased decision in the court battle.

