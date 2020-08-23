The road to parenthood can at times be a huge challenge. Becoming pregnant and taking care of a baby is often described as one of the most joyous milestones in a woman's life. However, fertility issues affect up to 15 percent of couples. But there are natural ways to bolster fertility naturally.

These factors come into play when experiencing fertility problems: genetics, timing, lubrication, and stress.

Infertility is affecting an estimated one in every six couples and experts surmise that 40 to 50 percent infertility cases are due to the male partner alone. Although it is is not often treatable, it can be bolstered with a healthy diet and new lifestyle habits, reported Entertainment Times.

1. Healthy diet

Individuals wanting to have children should create a special diet to stimulate fertility. Some foods need to be included in your fertility diet, reported Lifehack.

Sea salts and table salts are essential food components that one should not leave out in her fertility diet. Consuming them would restore your magnesium level in the body and detox your body.

2. Timing

It will be essential to stop taking regular birth control before the time frame of pregnancy in order for your body to adjust and begin ovulating regularly to be all set for pregnancy.

The monthly cycle should be regulated with menstruation and ovulation once your body has been off of birth control for a couple of months. There are numerous fertility calculators in the market and it is necessary to trace your monthly cycle as a guide for bolstering fertility naturally, reported another article from Lifehack.

3. Eat a big breakfast

It has been discovered that eating a big and healthy breakfast could help women improve fertility problems. According to studies conducted on the topic, having a larger breakfast indeed rather than a substantial dinner could help bolster ovulation by 30%.

Courtesy of a hefty breakfast, insulin levels could diminish by 8% and the testosterone levels could diminish by 50% which will eventually lead to higher chances of conceiving.

4. Avoid Trans Fats

Daily eating of healthy fats is vital for bolstering fertility and one's overall health. However, trans fats are linked to the susceptibility of ovulatory infertility because of their adverse effects on insulin sensitivity.

Trans fats are regularly found in hydrogenated vegetable oils. They are also often present in some margarine, processed products, fried foods, and baked goods.

5. Exercise

According to numerous research studies, exercising and weight loss could lead to a rise in sperm count among obese men.

A 2017 study discovered that 16 weeks of daily aerobic exercise for 50 minutes led to increased sperm volume and concentration in 45 obese and immobile men.

6. Basal body temperature

Charting basal body temperature could also contribute to determining ovulation. This could confirm the time fertilized eggs would be implanted.

It is necessary for the temperature to be taken with the basal thermometer each morning immediately upon waking up. Tedious at first; the temperature drops a small bit on the ovulation day and then rises the succeeding days and remains there until the period starts when fertility is bolstered.

