Is Bill Clinton knocking on heaven's door? The claim regarding the politician is debunked.

On the cover of tabloid Globe reads the headline "Clinton Cancer Nightmare!" Former United States President Bill Clinton has reportedly "wasted away" and is on the brink of dying.

Alleged Health Issues

The accompanying article indicated that he is in turmoil from skin cancer and health experts are concerned that the politician is nearing his end. A medical examiner is quoted by the news outlet who said that Clinton is recovering from recent cryosurgery because of "multiple lesions" on his face, reported Gossip Cop.

According to another expert, Clinton is diagnosed with basal cell cancer and is at permanent risk. The health specialist cautioned that he is already suffering from numerous severe illnesses that his body might not be able to take more. Other insiders for the tabloid further claim that Clinton could have Parkinson's disease with his memory being deeply impaired. They surmise that the additional stress from the scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein could also has a remarkable adverse effect.

According to the source, everyone "fears that stress has had a deeply negative impact on Bill's health and skin cancer would be extremely worrying."

Clinton Appeared to Be Healthy at a Recent Event

Former President Bill Clinton, who is claimed to be dying, recently delivered a speech at the Democratic National Convention wherein he was seemingly healthy and in good shape. Globe also quoted many medical experts who have not treated the politician. The news outlet further depicted Larry Nichols as a former aide of Clinton when in truth, Nichols has been a Clinton conspiracy theorist for years.

Walking Skeleton

The tabloid used a photograph of Clinton appearing gaunt and indicated that the former American President merely weighs 137 pounds. His weight loss was allegedly because of his skin cancer diagnosis, reported Micky.

The former president was described as a "walking skeleton." Nichols said, "I believe he is not long for this earth. He's dying," reported another article from Micky.

Does Clinton Have Parkinson's Disease?

Back in 2016, concerns were raised after Clinton exhibited signs of a tremor amid a televised speech at the Democratic National Convention. Footage of Clinton's speech displayed his left hand shaking, igniting fears that he might have Parkinson's disease.

Clinton revealed about his tremor that he had himself check for Parkinson's disease. He was relieved that the result was negative.

A Grain of Salt; Not to Be Taken Seriously

Micky advised taking the claims with a grain of salt as there are many other reasons that could be attributed to Clinton's weight loss and it might not be a health issue.

In 2019, Globe also foretold that Bill Clinton was dying and merely had months to live. He is currently still alive.

Regarding the tremors, results in 2013 displayed that such tremors were merely benign symptoms of aging.

The allegations that Clinton would face an inquiry regarding Jeffrey Epstein's scandal were deemed as phony. Although he was one of the prominent figures associated with Epstein, he was never probed for any crimes connected to the convicted pedophile.

