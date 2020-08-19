Fifty-three-year-old Edson Brandao is a lifestyle writer and influencer from the Netherlands who has garnered thousands of followers courtesy of his age-defying looks.

"Young After 40"

Brandao published his book "YOUNG AFTER 40: The Definitive Guide to Stay Younger and Healthier" in April. He told the British publication The Daily Mail that he had not undertaken cosmetic surgeries.

The personal trainer from Brazil consistently gets mistaken to be aged in his 20s or 30s.

In contrast to photographs displaying him when he was in his thirties and forties, his looks at age 53 appeared to be far younger.

Brandao showed a side-by-side comparison earlier this month of the physical changes caused by adopting a healthier lifestyle in the last decade:

Lifestyle Habits

Brandao wrote on Instagram, "Ten years later -- a big difference thanks to the change in lifestyle and for incorporating healthy habits." Such habits include physical exercises, a positive mentality,

and healthy food. He stated that each person could achieve remarkable results merely through a change of habit, reported News Brig.

The 53-year-old writer lives in Groningen, the Netherlands, and has affirmed that a clean-living lifestyle maintains his age-defying looks, reported News Opener.

No Plastic Surgery At All

Being a confident man, according to Brandao, he has more renewed energy than ever before in his life courtesy of his positive perspective, healthy nutrition, exercising every day, and his skincare routine.

He stated that he never had plastic surgery in his life. Instead, he opted for the natural way through biologic food, drinking plenty of water, and fruit and vegetables. He also regularly uses anti-aging creams for his skin and to sustain a youthful appearance, reported Fox News.

He also does not dismiss the probability of his youthful appearance has a correlation with good genes.

Self-Discipline

The influencer describes his body as a temple. Therefore, he eats his meals in moderation. "I avoid eating sugar, industrialized food, snacks, and fried products. I never drink soft drinks because that is unhealthy. Last but not least, I have never smoked or used drugs in my life," report Oddity Central.

Twenty-five is the regular guess strangers surmise when they pinpoint his age.

Mineral water is vital and he claims to drink two liters of water daily. This is alongside cardio and weight lifting to keep him in the best shape.

Fruit smoothies, cereal with almond milk, and vegan pancakes are his regular breakfast meals.

Secret Weapon

A positive mentality is Brandao's secret weapon to radiate youth. He hopes that by divulging his secrets, he will be able to motivate other people to make essential lifestyle changes in order to have age-defying looks.

