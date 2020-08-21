Mass testing of the first probable Russian COVID-19 vaccine will be participated by 40,000 Russian citizens to get domestic regulatory approval and will be supervised by a foreign research body when it starts next week.

This was the initial information regarding the shape and size of the incoming late-stage trial of the vaccine provided by its creators who are making efforts to diminish concerns among a number of scientists regarding the lack of data offered by Russia.

The potential novel coronavirus vaccine is named Sputnik V, reported The Filipino Times.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund on Thursday, "We're going to do clinical trials not just in Russia but also the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, probably in Brazil or in India."

Skepticism from Health Experts

Russia President Vladimir Putin stated earlier this month that their country is the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. However, the declaration garnered concern from scientists. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the vaccine required a thorough safety review.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund that provides financial assistance to the vaccine project said in a statement on Thursday that tests of the resistance and safety of the Russian vaccine will mark its beginning the following week.

The vaccine was hastily granted approval last week to be a candidate that has yet to enter conscientious clinical trials, reported Ars Technica.

The Process of Testing

According to an August 20 press release from the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which has financially supported the creation of the vaccine, the initially planned post-registration injections are part of a "randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter clinical study" of Sputnik V.

The trials will transpire in several countries, according to Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, in a telebriefing with journalists, reported CNN Philippines.

Authorities regarded the Sputnik V as safe and effective after two months of small-scale human trials. The results of the trials have yet to be announced publicly.

The vaccine was named Sputnik V in honor of the globe's first satellite initiated by the Soviet Union.

Western experts have been more dubious and cautioned against its usage until all internationally approved testing and organizational steps have been taken until proven a success.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Saudi government have yet to give their remarks on their participation in the testing. The Philippines has earlier stated that their health authorities have already been negotiating the nation's participation with their Russian counterparts.

The tests aforementioned slated to begin this week were the equivalent of the Phase 3 trials that other vaccine candidates are undertaking.

According to Kirill Dmitriyev, who spearheads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, in an online briefing that the vaccination of susceptible groups including healthcare workers would also be slated the following week on a voluntary basis.

