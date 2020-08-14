Scientists have increasingly been studying the connection between diet and nutrition and mental health. Does a diet from mental health deviate from the standard Western diet?

A regular Western diet includes highly processed foods and added sugars which pose high risks of developing depression and anxiety. Diets high in sugar result in inflammation and stress.

There is little attention on the mental impact that healthy foods provide. Having a reliable diet does not merely promote physical fitness. Healthy food improves brain functioning and when the brain is functioning well, "junk" thoughts are alleviated, reported Doctor NDTV.

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine, patients were undergoing treatment with antioxidants for two years. Two years passed and individuals treated with antioxidants had remarkably lower depression scores, reported Starting Point Acupuncture & Wellness.

"When a patient makes a dietary change and sees it take effect, they continue to build in healthy habits and show improvement in mental health symptoms such as improved mood and anxiety, most commonly," according to Uma Naidoo, M.D., director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, reported Shodaland.

Certain foods initiate the release of neurotransmitters in the mind, including serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine.

Here are foods to help you eat your way to your mental health:

1. Spinach

Magnesium eases anxiety.

"In mice, diets low in magnesium were found to increase anxiety-related behaviors. Foods naturally rich in magnesium may, therefore, help a person to feel calmer," according to Naidoo.

Other sources of magnesium for your mental health diet include leafy greens such as Swiss chard, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains.

2. Yogurt

To combat depression, yogurt possesses active cultures that provide a probiotic impact. Such cultures promote the good bacteria in your gut. Some of them could bolster levels of particular brain chemicals that could help ease depression.

Ensure to deviate from yogurt with additional sugar and go for the plain kind. Add berries or a drizzle of cinnamon.

3. Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet has the most staunch evidence backing its capacity to reduce the symptoms of depression.

Experts also regularly recommend this diet for overall well-being.

Foods in the diet are as follows:

1. A large amount of fruits and vegetables

2. Whole grains

3. Potatoes

4. Cereals

5. Beans and pulses

6. Nuts and seeds

7. Olive oil

8. Low-to-moderate amounts of dairy products, fish, and poultry

9. A small amount of red meat

10. Eggs up to four times a week

11. Low to moderate amounts of wine

4. Intermittent fasting

Evidence suggests that intermittent fasting could help improve your mood and overall mental health.

According to a small study in 2013, with men participants over the age of 50 years old, researchers discovered that in disparity with a control group, individuals who were participated in intermittent fasting had a remarkable decrease in tension, anger, mood disturbances, and confusion.

Intermittent fasting as a mental health diet is not for everyone. It is unsafe for individuals with a history of blood sugar issues or eating disorders.

