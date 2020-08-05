The High Court has declared that Meghan Markle's five friends who defended her on "People" magazine would not yet be identified in court.

The Duchess of Sussex has secured the right to keep furtive the identities of the five friends who anonymously gave their account to ''People'' magazine to protect her name from what she supposed as bullying.

The duchess was able to put a stop to Associated Newspapers that owned "Daily Mail'' and the ''Mail on Sunday,'' from publishing the names of five of her friends.

The judge deliberated that the insiders' identities would remain in secrecy "for the time being.'' Her court battle against the "Mail on Sunday'' continued on Wednesday, reported ET Canada.

The ruling is the most recent phase of Markle's legal action. She brought the legal action over an article that published portions of her handwritten letter directed to her father, Thomas Markle in August 2018, indicated ''Evening Standard.''

Markle deemed the letter as "private and confidential." Associated Newspapers claimed that it included the handwritten letter in five articles -- two in The Mail On Sunday and three on MailOnline -- as referenced by Meghan's friends in the aforementioned interview, reported Sky News.

Justice Warby cautioned that the identities of Meghan Markle's friends could be made public in the future as a necessity. The identities of the friends were addressed as A, B, C, D, and E and are known to the judge. They are not to be divulged "for the time being."

According to lawyers for "The Mail," the five friends disclosed the existence of the letter meaning Thomas Markle had a right to respond.

In the US celebrity magazine's article, Markle's friends described her relationship with the estranged father.

According to Justice Warby, "I have concluded that for the time being at least the Court should grant the claimant the orders she seeks, the effect of which will be to confer protection on the sources' identities."

"That is confidential information, the protection of which at this stage is necessary in the interests of the administration of justice. This is an interim decision," he added.

Markle's legal team released a statement, "The Duchess felt it was necessary to take this step to try and protect her friends-as any of us would-and we're glad this was clear. We are happy that the Judge has agreed to protect these five individuals."

The private letter was sent three months after Markle's wedding ceremony with Prince Harry.

Associated Newspapers contended that the letter was first cited in the "People" cover narrative and her friends can be regarded as witnesses and therefore specified, they stated during a pre-trial hearing a week ago.

Markle said her five friends spoke to the magazine without her knowledge and denied allegations made by Associated Newspapers that she authorized the article which condemned the bullying she has experienced to be published.

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle stated that her intentions regarded the interests of her five friends.

