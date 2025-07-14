U.S. Politics

Trump Eats the Epstein Files in 'Genius' New L.A. Street Art: 'Needs to Be on Billboards Everywhere'

"They're eating the files, they're eating the list!!!" one user joked

Trump eats Epstein files art
President Donald Trump was spotted eating the Epstein files in a new street art installation in Los Angeles following backlash to the Department of Justice and the FBI declaring there was "no client list."

President Donald Trump was spotted eating the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a new street art installation in Los Angeles, following backlash to a recent memo by the Department of Justice and the FBI.

In a video posted Sunday by @vjaybombs on TikTok, an account that creates and projects edited videos that are often commentary on politics on buildings across the U.S., someone is seen on the side of a California building opening the Epstein files, labeled "classified."

But as they pull out a piece of paper headed with the words "client list," Trump stuffs the papers in his mouth and swallows it, before washing it down with a soft drink. The president then dips out of sight as the video ends.

The video appeared to imply that Trump was covering up or hiding information connected to the Epstein files, captioning the video, "Nothing to see here..." The Epstein case has garnered heavy traction online, with backlash from both sides of the political spectrum after a July 6 memo from the administration determined that Epstein had killed himself and that there was "no client list."

The TikTok has since amassed more than 4.3 million views, with hundreds of users taking jabs at Trump, his administration and the handling of the Epstein files.

"They're eating the files, they're eating the list!!!" one user joked, referring to Trump's viral false claims from 2024 that Haitian migrants were eating pets in Ohio. "This is genius. I hope it gets some traction," another added.

"Trump is 100% on that list," one user claimed. Another wrote, "Next thing we will get from them is 'Epstein didn't exist.'"

"This needs to be on billboards everywhere," another user commended. One added, "Excellent work, please make more."

The backlash over the Epstein memo has led to calls from prominent MAGA influencers for U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to resign. Far-right activist Laura Loomer accused the DOJ of "lying," while conspiracy theorist Alex Jones called the situation "a disaster."

Meanwhile, Trump came to Bondi's defense in a Saturday Truth Social post, saying she was doing "a FANTASTIC JOB" and that he has "a PERFECT administration."

