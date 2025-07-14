Business Energy

Methane Gas Legally Redefined as 'Green Energy' by Louisiana Lawmakers Despite Contributing to Global Warming

State programs "that fund 'green energy' or 'clean energy' initiatives" must now also accept natural gas

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
patrick-hendry-6xeDIZgoPaw-unsplash
Louisiana lawmakers have redefined methane gas as "green energy," meaning that natural gas producers can now apply for grants reserved for clean energy sources. This is a representational image.

Louisiana lawmakers have successfully redefined methane gas as "green energy," meaning that natural gas producers can now apply for grants typically reserved for clean energy sources like wind and solar in a win for lobbyists.

Under the law signed by Gov. Jeff Landry, "all state programs that fund 'green energy' or 'clean energy' initiatives" must now also accept natural gas, also known as methane gas, and nuclear energy, Grist reported.

Methane gas has been traditionally labeled as a fossil-fuel, due to its heat-trapping nature that studies suggest may contribute to warming global temperatures. Whereas, "green energy" has typically been defined as being made from renewable, natural resources.

Under the new law, utility regulators are asked to "prioritize" methane gas and nuclear power with goals of making the state's electricity more reliable, despite natural gas already powering almost 80% of Louisiana's grid, as reported by the Associated Press.

This legislation makes it the fourth state to do so, following Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee.

All four states' bills drew similarity to a bill template by conservative think tank the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), though the organization has not publicly confirmed or denied involvement in the legislation.

ALEC previously earned investments from billionaire and CEO of Koch Industries, a private oil and gas conglomerate, Charles Koch. Meanwhile, proponents of the fossil-fuel industry like Exxon Mobil and Phillips 66 donated to Landry's campaign.

Originally published on Latin Times

Green energy, Clean energy, Natural Gas, Gas, Oil, Methane, Louisiana, Fossil fuels, Fossil fuel, Conservative

