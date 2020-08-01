You would think Prince William would be all about social media being a millennial. However, there are imposed rigid royal rules regarding social media usage, particularly the one barring Prince William from using Twitter. Such rules are still applicable to a huge figure like him who is in the line of succession as King of the British royal family.

Prince William explained in a recent interview for BBC's "The Peter Crouch Podcast" about his Twitter presence.

Despite the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accounts on Twitter and Instagram, the duke is not permitted to get his hands on them, reportedly Yahoo.

The Queen's measures regarding social media usage for Buckingham Palace have consistently been very straightforward and not even Prince William is special enough to get away with breaking such tightly enforced measures.

Prince William divulged that he possesses no control over the Kensington Palace official Twitter account. He confesses that his palace staff is always attempting to "deliberately keep (him) away" off of the social media handle, indicated The News.

Although maintaining control of the official Twitter account is especially difficult, Prince William has snuck in a few tweets from time to time. The most noteworthy one was written when Liverpool won the Champions League semi-final in a bout with Barcelona last year, reported Geo News.

Prince William as a football fanatic and President of the FA Cup guested on the aforementioned podcast wherein he shared his love of football and the importance of mental health. The conversation diverted to Twitter at one point.

Chris Stark, who co-hosts the podcast alongside sports journalist Tom Fordyce and footballer Peter Crouch, questioned the Duke of Cambridge if he has control over his official Twitter handle. Prince William promptly answered back, "No, they deliberately keep me away from that."

Prince William reiterated the scene at the game, "When Liverpool did that amazing (game against Barcelona) I went mental, I grabbed the Twitter thing and I just posted it."

"It was an amazing match. I was literally blown away by it. It was one of the best games of football I've ever seen. And I got completely out of control and I just went, 'Tweet that, get it out. Give it here!'" he continued.

The "out of control" tweets were reportedly mild, "Well done Liverpool - an incredible result, what a comeback! W."

The duke randomly gets the impulse to post on his Twitter page but his most remarkable impulse occurs when Aston Villa wins soccer bouts.

The official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has garnered 2 million followers.

As an avid Aston Villa fan, Prince William celebrates when they have won and cannot contain himself from using Twitter. "Nearly every Villa game that we've won, which hasn't been many this season, I've been trying to get hold of it."

