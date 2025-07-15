Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Father-in-Law's 2021 Killing

Daniel Serafini was found guilty of first-degree murder on July 8 over the killing of his father-in-law, Robert Gary Spohr, in 2021. The verdict, handed down by a California jury after a six-week trial, also found the former MLB pitcher guilty of attempted murder, burglary, and child endangerment.

Serafini, 51, will stay in jail without bail until he is sentenced on Aug. 18.

What Happened in the Homewood Shooting

According to The Sacramento Bee, the offense was committed on June 5, 2021, in Homewood, California. Spohr, 70, was killed inside his residence when he was shot. His wife, Wendy Wood, was also shot but survived the assault. Unfortunately, she took her own life in 2023, a tragedy her family attributes directly to the horror of the attack.

Surveillance videos revealed that an armed man wearing a mask entered the property hours before the 911 call. Prosecutors claimed that Serafini, who had a .22 caliber weapon, waited in ambush during a break-in. There were two young kids, three years old and eight months old, inside the house during the shooting.

Serafini and His Suspected Accomplice

Serafini, a first-round MLB draft choice in 1992, played for six teams. It all started to fall apart for him when he was suspended for 50 games in 2007 for using performance-enhancing drugs, and by 2015 was bankrupt after blowing a $14 million fortune.

According to KCRA, his co-defendant, Samantha Scott, 33, was a close friend of Serafini's wife and was described as his lover. Both were arrested in Nevada in October 2023.

In February 2025, Scott pleaded guilty to accessory charges in exchange for reduced sentencing. She originally faced more severe charges, including homicide and attempted murder.

What is Serafini's Motive Behind the Murder

Investigators revealed that the root of the problem was a contentious money fight over a $1.3 million investment to fix up a family ranch. Prosecutors used incriminating evidence, including an email from Serafini in 2016 that stated, "Take me to court. I will be coming after you."

More importantly, a text message from Serafini before the shooting stated, "I'm gonna kill them one day," referencing a missing $21,000.

On the day of the shooting, Spohr and Wood had given Serafini's wife a $90,000 check. Authorities recovered shell casings and a drop of blood from the crime scene, which strengthened the evidence against Serafini.

Height Discrepancy and Defense Doubts

The trial opened in May 2025, as prosecutors portrayed a picture of premeditated violence. The prosecutors highlighted the planning, observation, and motive behind the attack. Meanwhile, the defense attempted to deflect suspicion by impugning Scott's credibility and highlighting a one-inch discrepancy in height between the suspect and Serafini.

In the end, the jury agreed with the prosecution, ending a tragic tale of treachery, greed, and murder.

Fallout and Sentencing Ahead

Serafini's sentencing on August 18 could result in life behind bars without parole. Scott awaits her sentencing date.

The family of the victims, especially daughter Adrienne Spohr, called the crimes "heinous" and "calculated," saying her parents were "incredibly generous" to Serafini and his wife before tragedy struck.

