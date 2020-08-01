Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were captured as the picture-perfect vision of threesome unity. But on the contrary, Prince Harry's single days hanging out with the royal couple at official engagements had a less pleasant truth.

Such companionship in engagements was before the Duke of Sussex married the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl upon discussing Prince Harry and Markle's memoir, she underscored Prince Harry felt in a third wheel position and playing a gooseberry to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. He was regularly in attendance in events with the Cambridges prior to his marriage with the former "Suits" actress in May 2018.

Nicholl discussed extracts from "Finding Freedom" penned by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie. She indicated that the pressed adored the suggestion that the trio was a power team, but Prince Harry felt that his role was as a "spare wheel," reported Knowledia.

She said, "At points (in time), I even heard him complaining that he felt like the gooseberry, the third one along at the date. He never quite fitted in."

Prince William and Middleton might have made the best efforts for Prince Harry to feel that he belonged in their staunch team, but he had always wanted to be his own person, indicated Meaww.

The royal correspondent shared that the Duke of Sussex had been unhappy for a long duration in carrying out royal duties as the 6th heir to the British throne.

The former royal anticipated to discover a new purpose for himself before he met his American actress wife, reported Tounesna News.

For the memoir, numerous palace sources set forth to the two writers. They provided inside accounts regarding the Sussexes' journey towards departure as senior working members of the royal family.

Nicholl, the writer of "William And Harry: Behind The Palace Wall," believed that "Meghan has very much been the catalyst in giving him that confidence to break free from William and Kate, and to break free from that trio dynamic, which was at times cozy and convenient, but actually wasn't really what he wanted."

Nicholl stated that one recurring theme in the new biography was Prince Harry's feelings of being a spare wheel.

The royal expert cited the biography that Markle changed his identity issue.

She explained that while Markle has been widely alluded as the catalyst for the renouncement of royal duties and eventually relocating to the United States, the duke was the driving force behind their stepping down.

Markle reportedly offered him new confidence, but Nicholl believes that Prince Harry has in truth wanted out for a long while.

She observed that Markle was not rightfully being credited by the public for providing Prince Harry confidence. The former royal couple is currently residing in Los Angeles with one-year-old son Archie since the advent of "Megxit."

With Markle's presence, Prince Harry found a partner to support him and a companion in public royal appearances instead of playing the third wheel to Prince William and Middleton.

Megxit was deemed a historic move that has been unparalleled in the royal family's history. The British press relentlessly condemned Markle for allegedly being a bad influence on the prince.

