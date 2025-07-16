U.S. Crime & Justice

Georgia Teen Accused of Killing Parents In Their Bed Urged TikTokers to Investigate Murders: 'Would Be a Really Big Hit'

A user claiming to be the couple's daughter messaged a true crime blogger asking her to cover their case

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
Sarah Grace Patrick mugshot
Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, has been charged as an adult with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

A Georgia teen accused of killing her mother and stepfather in their bed allegedly urged TikTok users to investigate their murders, saying it "would be a really big hit."

Deputies responded to a call on February 20, where they discovered the bodies of James Brock, 45, and Kristin Brock, 41, dead from suspected gunshot wounds, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Months later, Janice, a true crime blogger who runs "Allegedly Reportedly," received a message from a user named "Sarah Grace" in June, asking that she cover the "Brock case." The user claimed to be the child of the dead couple and said an assailant "shot my parents brutally leaving them for me and my little sister to wake up to," according to messages shared with PEOPLE.

"I think it would be a really big hit [because] the only person who posted about it made it as the first image you see when you Google [their] names," one message read.

About a month after the blogger received the messages, a 17-year-old daughter of Kristin Brock, Sarah Grace Patrick, was arrested and charged in the couple's murder.

The account has not been verified as connected to Patrick, and it has since been deactivated.

The same day that Patrick's parents were found dead, the teen reportedly reached out to a family friend asking her to "speak on her behalf," Kellie Brown said in a TikTok, according to 11Alive.

Brown said that Patrick told her about her experience the night of her parents' murders, saying that the only thing out of the ordinary was she heard her stepfather's alarm for his L-VAD, a device that helps the heart pump, "going off throughout the night."

Patrick has been charged as an adult with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Georgia, Teen, Teenager, Murder, True Crime, Aggravated assault, Assault, Shot

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Elon Musk Backs Off Donald Trump Clash as Tesla Stock

Elon Musk, Trump Fans Seek Truth on X Over 'Epstein Files' After POTUS Claims It's a 'Conspiracy'

Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder
Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Serafini Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Father-in-Law's 2021 Killing
patrick-hendry-6xeDIZgoPaw-unsplash
Methane Gas Legally Redefined as 'Green Energy' by Louisiana Lawmakers Despite Contributing to Global Warming
Trump eats Epstein files art
Trump Eats the Epstein Files in 'Genius' New L.A. Street Art: 'Needs to Be on Billboards Everywhere'
Former US Attorney Warns Trump’s Threats Against Rosie O’Donnell Are
Former US Attorney Warns Trump's Threats Against Rosie O'Donnell Are 'Claiming Powers of Full-Blown Dictator'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know