Georgia Teen Accused of Killing Parents In Their Bed Urged TikTokers to Investigate Murders: 'Would Be a Really Big Hit'

A Georgia teen accused of killing her mother and stepfather in their bed allegedly urged TikTok users to investigate their murders, saying it "would be a really big hit."

Deputies responded to a call on February 20, where they discovered the bodies of James Brock, 45, and Kristin Brock, 41, dead from suspected gunshot wounds, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Months later, Janice, a true crime blogger who runs "Allegedly Reportedly," received a message from a user named "Sarah Grace" in June, asking that she cover the "Brock case." The user claimed to be the child of the dead couple and said an assailant "shot my parents brutally leaving them for me and my little sister to wake up to," according to messages shared with PEOPLE.

"I think it would be a really big hit [because] the only person who posted about it made it as the first image you see when you Google [their] names," one message read.

About a month after the blogger received the messages, a 17-year-old daughter of Kristin Brock, Sarah Grace Patrick, was arrested and charged in the couple's murder.

The account has not been verified as connected to Patrick, and it has since been deactivated.

The same day that Patrick's parents were found dead, the teen reportedly reached out to a family friend asking her to "speak on her behalf," Kellie Brown said in a TikTok, according to 11Alive.

Brown said that Patrick told her about her experience the night of her parents' murders, saying that the only thing out of the ordinary was she heard her stepfather's alarm for his L-VAD, a device that helps the heart pump, "going off throughout the night."

Patrick has been charged as an adult with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

