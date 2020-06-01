Vanity Fair posted Jennifer Aniston's long-winded interview after her split from Brad Pitt in 2005. It chronicled Aniston's tackling with tabloid rumors, her mental condition after the split, and how the "Friends" actress adapted to being alone again.

It can be recalled that Aniston married Brad Pitt in a lavish wedding back in 2000. Then "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" transpired and marked the beginning of her Brangelina. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor reportedly had an affair behind Aniston's back with Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Aniston divorced five years after they tied the knot.

Fans across the globe are still clinging to hope that the former couple would rekindle their romance. "The Morning Show" actress disclosed details on her past marriage in the said interview with Vanity Fair.

Aniston shared in one part of the interview that she was remorseful regarding giving too much of herself in their married relationship.

However, she emphasized that she did not feel guilt over striking a romance or her marriage with Pitt.

Koimoi noted that Aniston had tough luck in her love life. The actress eventually entered into another marriage with Justin Theroux but was short-lived. Her confession to Vanity Fair sparked curiosity amid their reconciliation rumors.

Pitt and Aniston were formerly known as an A-list Hollywood pair. Numerous people believed that they were perfect together as Pitt was known as the Sexiest Man Alive and Aniston was dubbed as America's Sweetheart.

"There's a lot I would probably do differently," Aniston divulged to Vanity Fair on her ruminating on the past few years. "I'd take more vacations-getting away from work, enjoying each other in different environments. But there was always something preventing it; either he was working or I was."

The devastating part of the interview was when Aniston admitted that she hoped she would not have offered all her efforts to the marriage. Pitt was on her priority list and that did not escalate well.

The former glamorous Hollywood couple has remained friendly with each other following their divorce.

She conceded to her mistakes in their partnership. According to Micky, she could have left a piece of her with respect to herself. She gave him her all.

Aniston added that it was her trademark on having the personality of a nurturer. She had a moral obligation of taking care of others, and at times, prioritized Pitt's needs before herself. Seamlessly, she said, you are bound to lose yourself. "It's such an insidious thing, you don't really see where it started and where you ended. There's no one to blame but yourself."

She observed that she was consistently like that in relationships including with her mother. It was not healthy, she continued.

However, she said that she has broken that streak now. "I'll never let myself down like that again. I feel like my sense of self is being strengthened because of it."

