Jennifer Aniston was reportedly undergoing quarantine with former husband, Brad Pitt. Rumors of them adopting children together are also circulating on social media.

Ever since their little moment during the SAG Awards last year, Pitt and Aniston have been on fire as they attract more attention.

Now, Aniston has been allegedly carrying Pitt's child. They reportedly had a little babymoon hosted by George Clooney in Italy at his luxurious villa situated in Lake Como.

Clooney had significant involvement. "George is stoked that Jen and Brad are back together and happily offered up his home. He even had the region's best doctor on hand to help Jen with her illness and treated her to all sorts of natural remedies and stomach-soothing drinks."

Aniston is thoroughly enjoyed the treatment she and Pitt were serviced at Clooney's property. The Hollywood A-listers then went on a hike and rode a yacht in the area of Lake Como.

Coincidentally, Brad Pitt was not in attendance at the BAFTA awards and reports allude to Aniston's pregnancy as his personal cause. Aniston is currently struggling with her love life, which was why Pitt did not want to leave her hanging in the United States.

A source divulged to the publication OK! USA, "They've realized they still love each other and very much want to be in each other's lives forever." The insider added that they are "ready to make up for lost time."

Pitt is making attempts to compensate to the "The Morning Show" actress for his sin of having an affair with Jolie.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Speaks Out About Cheating on Jennifer Aniston With Angelina Jolie

The "Friends" actress is said to be suffering from severe morning sickness. This explained Pitt taking Aniston to Italy so that she could take her time to rest.

The source narrated both of their feelings, "Jennifer Aniston feels like a goddess and has told friends he's more than making up for leaving for Angelina Jolie. Brad's only too happy to do it. He wants to enjoy every second of this precious time together and doesn't even care that he missed out on accepting his award. For the rest of his life, he's vowed that Jen and their little one come first."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston said that divorcing from Pitt before was not correlated to the fact that they did not have children.

Aniston said, "A man divorcing would never be accused of choosing career over children. That really pissed me off. I've never in my life said that I didn't want to have children."

The former married couple mended their relationship and are now friendly with each other following Pitt's split with Angelina Jolie. Although the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor himself previously clarified this year that the friendship between him and Aniston is merely platonic, rumor mills are still speculating about their alleged reunion.

However, the fact-checker celebrity website Gossip Cop has now busted the truth and clarified that Aniston did not have a romantic reunion with Pitt, and neither she is pregnant nor she went on a trip to Italy with him.

Brad Pitt's Daughter Calling Jennifer Aniston "Mummy"

Thirteen-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been accustomed to her father's close friend and former wife Jennifer Aniston after spending more time with her.

According to the insider, the newfound friendship between Shiloh and Aniston after hanging out before the global lockdown has led to Shiloh being fond of calling her "mummy."

However, a representative for Aniston debunked the claims, "This is just another complete fabrication and has no relationship to reality."

Related Article: Brad Pitt Speaks Out About Cheating on Jennifer Aniston With Angelina Jolie

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.