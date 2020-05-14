Brad Pitt was previously held responsible for cheating on former wife Jennifer Aniston with Angelina Jolie. The rumors proved to be accurate when he gave his narrative to an international outlet, apologizing to the "Friends" actress.

Pitt gave his side to Parade magazine, "I spent the '90s trying to hide out, trying to duck the full celebrity cacophony. I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out. It started feeling pathetic."

Pitt and Aniston are confirmed to not be not currently involved in a romantic relationship with each other, but reports of their alleged secret hookup are still on the loop of tabloids.

The A-list Hollywood actor is currently basking in the triumph of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and is working on various projects from the comfort of his home.

Shortly after his affair with Jolie was made public, Aniston still ardently declared her love for Pitt.

In an interview with "Vanity Fair" back in 2006, she revealed that she will love Pitt for the rest of her life.

A source divulged that Jolie may feel some remorse after separating from Pitt, but one thing she did not have regrets about was any bad feelings Aniston may have towards her.

The insider explained, "Angelina wonders how she could have communicated with Brad more, or how she could have helped him battle his demons better. So many things Angelina questions and/or feels regretful about concerning their relationship still haunt her, but she never worries about how her relationship or divorce may have affected Jen. Angelina simply never really worries or ever really thinks about Jen."

Pitt said that it became apparent to him that he was aiming to find a film about an interesting life, but unfortunately, he was not living an interesting life himself. He thinks his marriage was a factor in it. He was attempting to pretend his marriage was something that it was not.

When Pitt and Aniston, Pitt went on his separate path to date Jolie, while Aniston prioritized her health and film career, before eventually getting married to Justin Theroux in 2015.

During Pitt and Aniston's split, the "Maleficent" actress clarified that she and Pitt did not start to be romantically involved while the latter was still married to Aniston.

The "Friends" actress also remarked that she regarded highly that she and Pitt helped each other through many things. She described her relationship with the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor as beautiful and complicated.

Back in 2018, "Hollywood Life" shared that Pitt never had an affair during his marriage with Aniston and that he waited for their divorce to be finalized so that he could finally date Jolie. However, there have been numerous allegations that the pair have long been together before Pitt and Aniston divorced.

In his recent interview, Pitt continued, "I'm satisfied with making true choices and finding the woman I love, Angie, and building a family that I love so much. A family is a risky venture, because the greater the love, the greater the loss. ... That's the trade-off. But I'll take it all."

He then made a sincere apology to Aniston, "It grieves me that this was interpreted this way. Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly. The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself -- and that, I am responsible for."

