If North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un were to suddenly die, there are two options possible: either the transfer of power to another member of the Kim family (and/or a trusted member of the regime) goes favorably or it does not.

The former choice is more likely since it is in the interest of North Korea's ruling elite to maintain the Kim regime in its place, as they have spent the previous three-quarters of a century underscoring the Kim family at the center of the nation's mythology.

Out of the fog of questions shrouding Kim Jong Un's health, one name keeps cropping up as analysts and policymakers tackle who else could spearhead the secluded nuclear-armed nation: Kim Yo Jong.

She is Kim Jong Un's younger sister and many observers said she is the most likely choice.

North Korea is indeed the most secretive country in the world where events are played out like a deadly chess game. With recent reports that dictator Kim Jong Un is gravely ill, in a vegetative state, or dead, intelligence services across the globe are direly trying to uncover answers.

The leader of the secluded country has not been witnessed in public for more than two weeks, not being present in commemorations for a key political anniversary, as reports that he underwent a cardiovascular surgery have spiraled into speculation that he could be incapacitated or dead.

He has not missed the commemoration of his grandfather's birthday, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, since assuming his reign in 2011 after his father had a heart attack and died.

Seoul and Washington have downplayed such reports, but there has been no tangible proof of life in Pyongyang's state media beyond reports of messages sent under his name.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that the dictator's powerful uncle could be next in line as the ruthless regime might not accept a woman as a leader.

Kim Pyong Il, previous leader Kim Jong Il's half brother, has recently returned to the secretive state upon working overseas for 30 years as a diplomat.

Rumor has it that Kim Jong Un is a father of small children who would take his place as the country's leader someday.

It is much more likely, in the meantime, that the right to govern falls to Kim Yo-jong who has been soaring in political prominence (and visibility) recently.

Unconfirmed reports of the North Korean leader's alleged disappearance came amid recent missiles launches and the country's constant claims that they have no COVID-19 cases -- an assertion that international health experts are wary in believing.

According to former Foreign Office envoy Matthew Henderson, if the revered ruler was indeed on life support, the circumstances would prove "delicate" for remaining people in charge of the rogue state.

"Any individual who flicks the switch on his life support machine is signing their own death warrant," Henderson said.

