In public lectures, North Korean authorities have disclosed to the public that there were confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country as early as the end of March.

The news comes following initial denials by dictator Kim Jong-un, who has claimed in official statements from the capital Pyongyang that the communist state do not have any confirmed outbreaks of the deadly virus. This also happens amidst rumors about the alleged execution of the first person with coronavirus, as a mitigating measure to stop virus spread.

On Friday, Radio Free Asia made a detailed report speaking to organizations, and neighborhood watch groups, saying there were cases in the country, citing two different sources one in Pyongyang and the other in Ryanggang province. However, the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the country was unknown.

RFA reported that the lecturers said the confirmed cases were in Pyongyang as well as in South Hwanghae province, and North Hamgyong province and follows on from early denials by the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

North Hamgyong is in the northeast region, while South Hwanghae is in the southeast region of the country. This showed how widespread the virus is in the country.

Whilst the country had denied it has cases of COVID-19 it still implemented checks and restrictions.

In early March, dozens of diplomats flew out of the country since Pyongyang had reinforced border checks and ordered foreigners from countries with reported cases of COVID-19 to spend 30 days in quarantine.

KCNA, state media, said on Saturday that North Korean authorities are looking into if there is still possible space for the coronavirus to enter, in line with the absolute blockade of borders, airspace, and territorial water until the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

As reported, North Korea, the secretive state, had been working to build new hospital faster and better than planned, regardless of continued denial that COVID-19 had entered its territory.

With a 200-day deadline completion set by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, work on the new Pyongyang General Hospital has begun under a month ago.

However, he appeared to de-emphasize any link to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the time, making no reference to it at the groundbreaking ceremony and instead of linking the completion to a national holiday.

On Tuesday, North Korea has caused the rising of tension amid the coronavirus pandemic after firing several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast.

South Korea's military has confirmed the action, that North Korea launched the latest in a slew of weapons despite the ongoing global fears of the spreading coronavirus.

On the eve of the 108th birthday of North Korea's late founder, Kum II Sung, the grandfather of the current dictator Kim Jong-un the launches came. It was also the day ahead of the parliamentary elections of South Korea.

At the end of last month, it has been reported that more than 100 North Korean smuggling ships were lying standby offshore over fears that they may bring in the country the coronavirus.

As Pyongyang continued to claim that it had no confirmed cases of COVID-19, satellite photos captured a huge ghost fleet sitting off the coast.

Aerial pictures of "unprecedented number" of ships anchored off the coast around the ports of Nampo and Chinghin in particular.

Experts commented that the new measures were likely to be a reaction to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

