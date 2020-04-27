The rumour of Kim Jong Un's recent death has caused several reactions in the international community, one particular question is whether it's a fact.

But recent evidence points out that the North Korean leader might be alive, not dead as some reports have indicated.

Speculations about the health of Leader Kim Jong Un

Initial indications that something might be amiss is his absence during the birthday of North Korea's founding father and Kim's grandfather, Kim Il Sung, on April 15. It is noted that the leader always kept his presence in such affairs since taking power.

Normally, Kim is always present in all meetings of state affairs. He was last seen in public on April 11.

Soon after these events, Chinese and Japanese news reports the alleged death of the 36-year old Korean leader.

Later reports gave more detail about the North Korean leader in a coma, saying that he is already in a vegetative state. The cause of his apparent demise was a mishandled heart operation as reported by non-North Korean outlets.

Until North Korea issues an actual statement from their side, any claimed death of Kim Jong Un is just speculative and guesses. North Korea state media keeps a tight cap on any information going out, which makes it hard to verify.

One curious piece of information is China sending medical experts to help the leader.

President Trump who had several summits with the leaders has kept mum and did not give the reports much weight.

Trump said, "I think the report was incorrect," but he declined to say if he had been in touch with North Korean officials.

Also read: Trump Orders Navy to Destroy Iranian Vessels Which Threatens US, Iran Says They'll Crush Them

Indications that the leader might be alive

A satellite photo of the special holiday train of the leader was seen at a resort town this week. The source of the photo was Reuters news agency which this muddles the reports of the rumoured death of Jong-Un.

Details were cited by the Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, 38 North, citing a train ridden by Kim parked at the "leadership station" in Wonsan on April 21 and April 23. This station is for the exclusive use of the ruling family, making the train's presence quite odd.

News outlet Daily Nk, a Seoul-based website that reports on North Korea, cited a source in North Korea on Monday, saying that Kim had medical treatment in Hyangsan north of the capital Pyongyang. He had heart surgery on April 12.

Others weigh in on the demise of Kim

One South Korean official said that the North Korea leader is still alive and well.

Chung-in Moon, the Foreign policy adviser, said,"his government's position is firm that the despot is not dead."

He added that Kim is now in the Wonsan area since April 13, he told Fox that nothing suspicious has been observed.

A defector, Thae Yong hom, former North Korean Diplomat said,"It was hard to believe any reliable information about Kim had been leaked by his most trusted aides."

If the North Korean leader is dead, next in line is Kim Yo-jong , the dictator's sister. She is a mysterious woman and little is known about her personality.

Related article: Where is Kim Jong Un? North Korean Leader's Whereabouts a Mystery as State Media Remains Silent

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.